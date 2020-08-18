English kids with Irish blood will mostly replace Kiwis, South Africans as Ireland look to add depth

Do you reckon Ireland would have been durable enough to complete the Grand Slam at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day in 2018 without their Auckland bruiser and South African farmer?

Remember, CJ Stander’s iconic try against England was created by Aki’s break and clever pass. Don’t forget Jacob Stockdale’s immortal finish against the All Blacks. Could it have happened without Aki’s ability to change the point of attack?