England’s Sam Underhill ruled out of Six Nations

England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on February 2nd

Bath and England flanker Sam Underhill has had ankle surgery and will be sidelined for up to three months. Photograph: PA

England flanker Sam Underhill will miss the Six Nations after undergoing an ankle operation.

Underhill’s club Bath have confirmed the 22-year-old will be out of action for up to three months.

Underhill suffered damaged ankle ligaments during Bath’s victory against Leicester on December 30th.

It was initially thought Underhill had merely rolled his ankle but after seeing a specialist it was decided he needed an operation, ruling him out until mid-April.

The news comes as a blow to England head coach Eddie Jones following Underhill’s impressive displays in the Autumn internationals.

England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, February 2nd.

Their final match is against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, March 16th.

Bath also announced flanker Tom Ellis faces eight weeks out with an elbow injury.

