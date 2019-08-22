England name near full strength XV for Irish visit

George Ford at outhalf with Owen Farrell at centre, Mako Vunipola makes the bench

Updated: 2 minutes ago

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his team to play Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Getty Images

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his team to play Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill will line up either side of Billy Vunipola in a new-look, highly mobile backrow against Ireland on Saturday as England coach Eddie Jones continues to juggle his resources in the team’s penultimate World Cup warm-up match.

Curry and Underhill, who have both been hard hit by injury, bring a dynamic dimension to the flanks, where Jones still seems some way from settling on his preferred combination.

Captain Owen Farrell plays his first game of the warm-up series but at inside centre, alongside Manu Tuilagi, with George Ford at outhalf.

Jonny May also makes his first appearance this season on the left wing with Joe Cokanasiga switching to the right and Elliot Daly remaining at fullback.

Prop Mako Vunipola, who has not played since suffering a serious hamstring injury in May, is on the bench.

“We purposefully made the week short looking ahead to the World Cup where this might happen beyond our control,” Jones said.

“It is the third of four games for us and come the 8th of September, when we get on the plane, we want to be ready to go. This is another step forward for us.”

England beat Wales at Twickenham but then lost the return match in Cardiff last week. After the Ireland game they complete their preparations against Italy on September 6th.

“This weekend we will be looking to gain more game fitness and testing different sorts of game strategies. We have a specific way of how we want to play and the focus is very much on ourselves,” he said.

There was no place in the squad for uncapped Bath winger Ruaridh McConnochie, who had to withdraw from both Wales games with late injuries.

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly; Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Willi Heinz, Piers Francis, Jonathan Joseph.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.