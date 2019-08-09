Eddie Jones reveals England team for first warm-up match

Outhalf George Ford of Leicester Tigers will captain England on Sunday when they play Wales at Twickenham Stadium, England head coach Eddie Jones said as has named his squad for the World Cup warm-up match.

Scrumhalf Willi Heinz of Gloucester Rugby and number seven Sam Underhill of Bath Rugby were named as vice captains.

Left wing Anthony Watson has returned to the squad for the first time since March last year, while Luke Cowan-Dickie of Exeter Chiefs was named as hooker.

“We have completed our four weeks of pre-season training and now we have moved into four weeks of warm up games ahead of the Rugby World Cup, ” Jones said in a statement.

“Our focus has now changed to match preparation and fitness and creating a game that will stand up to the rigours of the tournament where we have to win seven games in seven weeks.

“Our team selection and tactics in our next four games are all about developing a team capable of winning in Japan, and our overarching target of being ready when we get on the plane on September 8th to win the World Cup.”

Uncapped players Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins) and Jack Singleton (Saracens) were named as finishers.

“We have turned our focus to tactically how we want to play the game, what we want to look like defensively and how we want to play with the ball in hand as well,” Ford said.

“We want to be adaptable and we keep on challenging ourselves in training to do that.”

England play Wales again in Cardiff on August 17th before two more warm-up matches against Ireland and Italy in London and Newcastle, respectively.

Their World Cup campaign begins on September 22nd when they take on Pool C opponents Tonga in Sapporo.

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly; Ruaridh McConnochie, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Anthony Watson; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Ben Youngs, Joe Marchant, Joe Cokanasiga.