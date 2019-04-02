Devin Toner to play for Lansdowne as he steps up rehab

Ireland’s Devin Toner looks set to line out for Lansdowne this week in the AIL. The Leinster lock was welcomed back to the club on social media on Monday following time out after an ankle injury.

Toner aggravated an existing issue in Ireland’s opening match of the Six nations Championship, losing 32-20 to England in Dublin. The 32-year-old missed the rest of the Six Nations after undergoing ankle surgery and has been sidelined for around two months.

The dependable secondrow had, prior to that, missed only six Test matches since Joe Schmidt took charge of Ireland in 2013, featuring more regularly than any other player under the Kiwi’s stewardship.

“Delighted to play a part in @DevinToner4 rehab as we welcome him back into the squad for next round of #AIL,” said Lansdowne RFC.

Aside from Toner, Leinster are struggling in a couple of areas with injury. Centre and fullback Robbie Henshaw will step up his recovery from a dead leg and will be further assessed by the Leinster medical team later this week, while two other players scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park and backrow Rhys Ruddock suffered head injuries and will follow return to play protocols under medical supervision.

HIA

Ruddock underwent a Head Injury Assessment after the game after reporting neck and head issues while scrumhalf Gibson-Park was removed from the game against Ulster in the second half.

Johnny Sexton, who felt tightness in a quad muscle at training last Thursday and was withdrawn from the match against Ulster as a precaution is another player to be assessed this week.

Will Connors will return to full training this week after recovering from his ACL injury, while Rory O’Loughlin picked up a minor hamstring injury just before halftime in the Ulster game and is unavailable this week.

In Munster Joey Carbery is also in trouble with a hamstring injury. The Irish outhalf lasted just 35 minutes into his comeback from a six-week hamstring lay-off having been injured on Ireland duty during the Six Nations. Coach Johann van Graan was unable to give an accurate update on his return. Carbery was replaced by Tyler Bleyendaal during last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best lasted only 16 minutes in his team’s European quarterfinal against Leinster before he went off and returned with his foot in a protective boot. He is being assessed by Ulster medics.