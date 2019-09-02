Devin Toner to be left out of Ireland’s 31-man Rugby World Cup squad

Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion and Chris Farrell are seemingly the most surprising omissions from Ireland’s 31-man World Cup squad which was submitted to World Rugby on Monday.

Toner would probably be the most surprising given the 33-year-old has played in 50 of Joe Schmidt’s 67 matches in charge. His lineout and restart skills are without question, and both have often suffered in his absence.

However, it seems as if his recent run of injuries may have contributed to Toner missing out to the recently qualified South African-born lock Jean Kleyn.

He is set to join James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne in the squad.

Murphy had been a fairly regular presence in Irish squads over the last seven years as well, winning 25 of his 29 caps under Schmidt, and he was a member of the World Cup squad four years ago and on the tour to Australia in the summer of 2018.

Jordi Murphy is another player who looks set to miss out on the RWC. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

But he was among those to have received news of his omission from Schmidt, which would have been as difficult a conversation as any the head coach had been dreading on Sunday after the coaching staff had finalised their 31-man squad.

Murphy and Tommy O’Donnell have apparently missed out, with Rhys Ruddock making the cut alongside Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier in the ultra competitive backrow area.

Another difficult conversation would have been the one with Marmion, who had started home wins over England and New Zealand in this latest World Cup cycle, with Luke McGrath named alongside Conor Murray.

Farrell has missed out in large part due to the versatility which Will Addison offers as a fourth centre in addition to Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Jack Carty has seemingly been chosen as one of the three outhalves, and so others to have apparently missed out from the rest of the 41-man training squad are Rob Herring, Jack McGrath, Finlay Bealham, Ross Byrne and Dave Kearney.

Possible Ireland World Cup squad:

Hookers (3): Rory Best, Niall Scannell, Sean Cronin

Props (5): Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, John Ryan, Andrew Porter

Locks (4): James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne

Backrows (5): Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock

Scrum-halves (2): Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

Out-halves (3): Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres (4): Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Will Addison

Back threes (5): Jacob Stockdale, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway.

