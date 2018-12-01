December rugby calendar: Your guide to this month’s fixtures
The back-to-back rounds of the European competitions take centre stage before the festive league derbies
Leinster will play their Champions Cup home game against Bath at the Aviva stadium on Saturday December 15th. Photograpgh: Billy Stickland/Inpho
SATURDAY 1st
International match: Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham (2.30).
Pro 14: Ulster v Cardiff Blues (3.0); Cheetahs v Connacht (3.0); Dragons v Leinster (5.15); Glasgow v Scarlets (5.15); Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby (5.15).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Cork Constitution; Shannon v Lansdowne; Terenure v Garryowen ; Young Munster v UCD; UCC v Dublin University (3.0).
Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Old Belvedere; Banbridge v Malone; Buccaneers v City of Armagh; Naas v St Mary’s; Old Wesley v Ballynahinch.
Division 2A (2.30):Dolphin v Blackrock; Highfield v Galwegians; Navan v QUB.
Division 2B (2.30): Corinthians v MU Barnhall; Greystones v Sunday’s Well; Rainey OB v Belfast Harlequins ; Skerries v Sligo; Wanderers v Dungannon.
Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Midleton; Bruff v Omagh; City of Derry v Thomond; Seapoint v Bangor; Tullamore v Malahide.
FRIDAY 7th
Champions Cup: Edinburgh v Newcastle Falcons, Murrayfield (7.45); Scarlets v Ulster, Parc y Scarlets (7.45).
AIL Division 1A: Garryowen v Shannon (8.0).
SATURDAY 8th
Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester, Sandy Park (1.0); Lyon v Glasgow Warriors, Matmut stadium (1.0); Bath v Leinster, Recreation Ground (3.15); Toulon v Montpellier (3.15), Stade Felix Mayol; Wasps v Toulouse, Ricoh Arena (5.30).
Challenge Cup: Connacht v Perpignan, Sportsground (3.0).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Dublin University; Cork Constitution v Young Munster; Lansdowne v UCC; UCD v Terenure.
Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Ballynahinch; City of Armagh v Naas; Malone v Old Wesley; Old Belvedere v Buccaneers; St Mary’s v Banbridge.
Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Old Crescent; Navan v Galwegians; Nenagh Ormond v Highfield; QUB v Cashel; UL Bohemian v Dolphin.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Skerries; Dungannon v Greystones; Corinthians v Sligo; MU Barnhall v Wanderers; Sunday’s Well v Rainey OB.
Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Bangor; Malahide v Bruff; Midleton v City of Derry; Omagh v Seapoint; Thomond v Tullamore.
SUNDAY 9th
Champions Cup: Munster v Castres, Thomond Park (1.0); Saracens v Cardiff, Allianz Park (1.0); Racing 92 v Leicester Tigers, Paris La Defense stadium (3.15).
FRIDAY 14th
Champions Cup: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs, Kingsholm (7.45); Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan stadium (7.45).
Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Connacht, Stade Aime Giral (7.0).
Division 2A: Old Crescent v UL Bohemian (8.0).
Division 2C: Bruff v Thomond ; Seapoint v Malahide (8.0).
SATURDAY 15th
Champions Cup: Cardiff Blues v Saracens, Arms Park (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Lyon, Scotstoun (1.0); Toulouse v Wasps, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15); Castres v Munster, Stade Pierre Fabre (5.30); Leinster v Bath, Aviva stadium (5.30).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Lansdowne; Shannon v UCD; Terenure v Cork Constitution; UCC v Garryowen; Young Munster v Clontarf.
Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v Malone; Banbridge v City of Armagh; Buccaneers v Ballymena; Naas v Old Belvedere; Old Wesley v St Mary’s.
Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Navan; Dolphin v QUB; Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond ; Highfield v Blackrock.
Division 2B (2.30): Greystones v MU Barnhall; Rainey OB v Dungannon; Skerries v Sunday’s Well ; Sligo v Belfast Harlequins; Wanderers v Corinthians.
Division 2C (2.30):
Bangor v Omagh ; City of Derry v Ballina; Tullamore v Midleton.
SUNDAY 16th
Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Racing 92, Welford Road (1.0); Montpellier v Toulon, GGL stadium (3.15); Newcastle Falcons v Edinburgh, Kingston Park (3.15)
FRIDAY 21st
Pro 14: Ulster v Munster (7.35); Cardiff Blues v Dragons (7.35)
SATURDAY 22nd
Pro 14: Ospreys v Scarlets (3.0); Edinburgh v Glasgow (5.15); Leinster v Connacht (7.45)
SUNDAY 23rd
Pro 14: Zebre v Benetton Rugby (2.0)
FRIDAY 28th
Pro 14: Connacht v Ulster (7.35)
SATURDAY 29th
Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Zebre (2.0); Glasgow v Edinburgh (3.0); Munster v Leinster (5.15); Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (5.15)
SUNDAY 30th
Pro 14: Dragons v Ospreys (3.0)