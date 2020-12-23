Covid leaves Premiership festive fixtures in tatters

An outbreak at London Irish has led to their match against Bath being called off

Gerard Meagher

London Irish’s meeting with Bath is one of the matches called off. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

London Irish’s meeting with Bath is one of the matches called off. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

 

The Premiership’s festive fixture list is in tatters after London Irish’s match at Bath was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the Exiles, becoming the second St Stephen’s Day fixture to be called off due to the virus.

Irish learned of a small number of positive cases within their squad on Tuesday and after further players reported symptoms, the decision was taken by Premiership Rugby to call the match off following discussions with Public Health England. The cancellation comes just 24 hours after Leicester’s match at Newcastle was called off and while league officials had hoped that would be the only match affected, the Guardian had been told by multiple sources further disruption was expected.

There is at least optimism that the three other Boxing Day fixtures, as well as Wasps’ trip to Sale on Sunday, will go ahead with Premiership Rugby set to announce the results of the latest round of tests later on Wednesday. As is the case with Newcastle v Leicester there is no room to reschedule the match and in this instance the team directly affected by the outbreak - London Irish – are expected to receive two points and Bath four.

The London Irish director of rugby, Declan Kidney, said: “We were really looking forward to going to The Rec on Boxing Day, so we’re incredibly disappointed that we’re unable to fulfil the fixture. I’m really disappointed for the players, as they’ve acted professionally, following all the relevant guidelines, but this is the situation we find ourselves in at the moment, as the country continues to try and navigate its way through the pandemic.”

Exeter, however, are confident they field a strong side for Saturday’s match with Gloucester after undertaking additional rounds of coronavirus testing that have enabled them to get on top of the outbreak at Sandy Park. The Chiefs’ defence of their Champions Cup crown was rocked when they returned a double-digit number of positives before last weekend’s clash with Toulouse, forcing the game to be cancelled and the imposition of a 28-0 defeat for forfeiting.

“We will have a pretty strong squad to pick from based on players who have completed their isolation and guys who have now tested negative three times in a row,” the director of rugby Rob Baxter said. “And we’ll have a further test [on Thursday] morning to confirm ... so we’re actually doubling up all our testing beyond that required by Premiership Rugby.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.