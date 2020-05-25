Coronavirus: Leinster cancel sale of season tickets for 2020-21

Leinster have announced they have cancelled the sale of season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ticket renewals opened in March but were suspended as the 2019-20 season was postponed, and with next term now also in jeopardy - and with supporters unlikely to be allowed to attend sporting fixtures for some time - the province have opted to cancel renewals altogether.

Tickets for any matches which supporters are allowed to attend next season will instead be available to purchase through an official membership scheme, which will open for current season ticket holders on June 8th.

Meanwhile supporters will be refunded for outstanding fixtures from this season, with Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Saracens and their three outstanding Pro14 fixtures likely to be played behind closed doors if they do go ahead.

On the decision to pull next year’s season tickets, Leinster’s chief executive Mick Dawson said: “Cancelling our season ticket offering is an unprecedented step and one that will have a significant financial impact on our organisation but we feel it is the right decision to make.

“It has been a very difficult time for everyone and nobody knows what the future will look like but as a business, we have to make decisions now based on the best information available to us.

“The priority now is to finish the 2019-20 season, look after those that have tickets outstanding and then hopefully start the 2020-21 season.

“Our supporters have been a crucial part of our success over the years and it is also vital that when we all come back from this, and we will come back, that we have a vibrant supporter base to welcome to the RDS Arena. We feel that by securing their right to purchase their seat for 2021-22, that our supporters will take some comfort from the steps we have taken.”

The Covid-19 pandemic stalled Leinster during what was set to be a vintage season, with Leo Cullen’s side unbeaten both domestically and in Europe and on course for a famous Pro14 and Champions Cup double.