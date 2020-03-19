Coronavirus: Guinness Pro14 final in Cardiff is cancelled

If a final is possible this season it will be hosted by the highest-ranking team

Updated: 12 minutes ago

The Pro 14 Final at Cardiff City Stadium has been cancelled. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Guinness Pro14 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, and the tournament organisers have also decided to cancel the final, which was scheduled to take place in Cardiff City Stadium on June 20th.

Following their recent announcement to suspend the season for two weeks, the board of Celtic Rugby DAC met by teleconference this week and extended the suspension of the Pro14 indefinitely amid ongoing efforts to draw up a list of contingency plans to allow a meaningful conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign if that proves to be at all possible.

To that end, the Pro14 are in regular dialogue with the IRFU and their Welsh, Scottish, Italian and South African counterparts. Were there to be a final at some date in the future, it would be hosted by the team with the highest ranking from the league or conference stages.

In a statement, the board of Celtic Rugby said: “No decision on a definitive re-commencement date can be made until four key criteria can be met within our respective competing territories:

“Public Health Authorities cease to prohibit the resumption of sport and group training,

“Travel restrictions between our territories are lifted,

“No forced isolation or quarantine orders are in force when visiting our territories,

“Player welfare is safeguarded, including requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period, to be established in conjunction with the high-performance personnel at our participating unions and teams.

“Due to the evolving situation, unfortunately the board had to take the further decision to cancel the Guinness Pro14 final at Cardiff City Stadium, set to take place on June 20th. Refunds will be made automatically to all who have already purchased tickets.”

