Conor Murray fit to face Benetton after warm-up injury

It seems you can’t be a Munster scrumhalf without a good back story and with coach Johann van Graan confirming that Conor Murray will be fit to face Benetton Rugby next weekend, Craig Casey will get time to reflect on his surprise senior debut.

Van Graan was full of praise for the way Casey, one of the heroes of Ireland’s under-20 Grand Slam this year, stepped up to the mark against Connacht on Saturday.

He may have to wait until next season to add to his debut appearance as Munster look set to go fully loaded against the Italians next Saturday.

Van Graan is hopeful that Keith Earls and Joey Carbery, who return to training today, will be fit as they try to set up a semi-final showdown with Leinster.

But, as Saturday showed, the best laid plans can go astray in a moment.

However, van Graan alleviated fears that Murray, who missed the opening months of the season with a neck injury, had suffered another serious set-back in the pre-match warm-up.

“He’s good to go, good to train,” said van Graan at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick yesterday. “He was assessed by the medical team, obviously we took a view on Saturday that it was not worth the risk of playing him.

“He wanted to play but we made a decision not to, which was the right call. His health and safety, like with all players, comes first. We had a thorough investigation by the medical team and he’s ready to train this afternoon.

“Jean Kleyn and Archie [Stephen Archer] got counter-rucked and, as Conor went down to get the ball and got up, he got hit against the face. It’s not something you expect in a warm-up, it’s one of those unfortunate things, but he’s good to go.

“It could have happened to any player. Obviously, with Conor it’s sensitive when it’s about his neck. But that’s what happens in a warm-up . . . Everybody was 100per cent ready to go up until literally the last breakdown before we went back into the changing room.

“I’m definitely not embarrassed about it, you make the right call for the team and the right call for an individual. It’s the same for every player. I’ve said it before that you treat players like you hope people will treat your boys some day. It was the right call for him and the right call for the team. Luckily for all of us, it was more of a scare and it’s great to have him back on the training field this afternoon.”

Murray’s late withdrawal meant that Neil Cronin, who this time last year was working as a schoolteacher before being given a second shot at professional rugby, was drafted in minutes before the start. And the 26-year-old, brother of Leinster and Irish hooker Seán, did not disappoint in his 11th appearance of a season which has seen him rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Cronin’s elevation opened the door for Casey to step forward. And for a player who has had to ensure several bad breaks on the injury front, the timing could not have been any better.

“It was just right place at the right time – we don’t normally carry a nine as our extra player and Craig is such a great talent,” said van Graan. “He did brilliantly. I said to him during the week that I’d like him to come for the captain’s run and the day of the game.

“I’ve done the same with Keynan Knox and Jack O’Sullivan earlier in the year. It was the right time at the right place. His eyes just lit up when I said to him, ‘Are you ready?’ It’s brilliant to get your first game like that. He didn’t have to think about it too much, just got straight in and it was great to get him onto the field.

“But also special mention to Neil Cronin. Drafted in, just four minutes before you go out, especially as a nine, I thought he had a very good game and was close to being our best player on the day.”

Van Graan said they have options to consider ahead of Saturday and that he will know in the next few days if Carbery and Earls come through.

“They’re both back to training on Tuesday afternoon. They haven’t trained with the team in a team environment as of yet but hopefully they’ll get through it and get through Thursday. We’ll make a call on Thursday and if they come through training both will be available for selection on Saturday,” he added.