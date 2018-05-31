Confirmed: Joey Carbery will be a Munster player next season

Joey Carbery has left Leinster to join Munster, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old’s future has been much discussed in the last few weeks as he seeks more game time with Ulster also interested in signing him.

However, he has instead made the switch to Johann van Graan’s Munster side and will join up with the province after Ireland’s tour of Australia next month.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt – who was a key figure in the deal – will address it at a press conference later on Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old has made 37 appearances for Leinster, scoring 101 points, while at international level he has played on 10 occasions, scoring 22 points.

However, he struggled for gametime in Leinster’s double-winning season with Johnny Sexton very much the first choice at No10.

More to follow...