Cian Kelleher returns to Leinster blue for pre-season opener

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster team to face Coventry at Donnybrook on Saturday - their first pre-season match.

Cian Kelleher will make his first start since returning from Connacht and is named at fullback.

Ross Molony will captain the side from the secondrow alongside Josh Murphy.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Vakh Abdaladze have been selected as the starting frontrow, with a backrow of academy recruit Martin Moloney, Will Connors and UCD’s Ronan Foley.

Dublin University scrumhalf Rowan Osborne starts in a halfback pairing with Harry Byrne.

Barry Daly and Adam Byrne return to action following injuries towards the end of last season. Kelleher at fullback completes the back three, with Conor O’Brien and Gavin Mullin named in the centre.

Cullen has named an extended bench of 14 which includes academy players Liam Turner and Roman Salanoa. Ireland Under-20 internationals Ronan Watters and Rob Russell, and Ireland sevens player Adam La Grue have also been included.

LEINSTER: Cian Kelleher; Adam Byrne, Gavin Mullin, Conor O’Brien, Barry Daly; Harry Byrne, Rowan Osborne; Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Vakh Abdaladze; Ross Molony (Capt), Josh Murphy; Martin Moloney, Will Connors, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Patrick Patterson, Jimmy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Roman Salanoa, Ronan Watters, Rory O’Loughlin, Jack Kelly, Adam La Grue, Rob Russell.