Catalans Dragons could relocate to England after French sport ban

Super League looking to restart in June or July and Catalans may move entire squad

Aaron Bower

The English Super League is looking to restart in June or July. Photograph: Getty Images

The English Super League is looking to restart in June or July. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Steve McNamara has said Catalans Dragons could relocate to England to fulfil their obligations in Super League after all sport in France was banned until September.

The French prime minister, Édouard Philippe, outlined the country’s plans to exit lockdown on Tuesday and confirmed no professional sporting events would be allowed even behind closed doors throughout the summer.

With Super League looking to restart in June or July, Catalans may now have to move their entire squad to England for a number of weeks to participate in any such resumption. When asked if that was an option, McNamara said: “All options are absolutely on the table. We’re not ruling anything out at this stage.”

Catalans expect to receive more details on the ban from the French government but McNamara rejected any notion they may sit out the rest of the year because of the logistical problems they now face. “We certainly wouldn’t have any intention of doing that; we’ve a team that’s ready to play and we need to find a way of doing that,” the coach said.

“I’m speaking only a couple of hours after the ban and there’s lots of work to find out what we do. September seems a long time away but July sounds a lot less scary. From September, hopefully we would be back on track at home.”

McNamara, who drove home to England as lockdown began to be implemented across Europe, intends to head back to Perpignan to help Catalans to plan their next steps.

“May 11th was the date pencilled in for us to return to training but what that looks like now, we’re not sure,” he said. “But I’m going back pretty soon. We have lots of things to sort and lots of things to plan. We’re a different beast to other Super League clubs and there’s a lot of issues to come into play.

“There’s talk of quarantining people who come into the UK and that will have to be considered. We’ll hopefully find out some answers in the coming weeks.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.