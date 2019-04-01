April rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures

The Pro 14 regular season wraps up - European semi-finals - All-Ireland League - Hong Kong 7s

 

THURSDAY 4th
AIL Division 1A: UCD v Dublin University (7.30)

FRIDAY 5th
Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier Hong Kong 7s – Pool F: Ireland v Jamaica (12.38pm local/5.38am Irish); Ireland v Uruguay (3.43pm local/8.43 am Irish).

Pro 14: Glasgow v Ulster (7.35); Munster v Cardiff Blues, Musgrave Park (7.35).

AIL Division 1A (8.0): Cork Constitution v UCC; Young Munster v Shannon.

Division 2A: Cashel v Old Crescent (8.0)

SATURDAY 6th
Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier Hong Kong 7s – Pool F: Ireland v Russia (10.08am local/3.08am Irish) and quarter-finals.

Pro 14: Cheetahs v Ospreys (4.30); Zebre v Connacht (5.30); Scarlets v Edinburgh (6.45); Leinster v Benetton Rugby (7.45; Southern Kings v Dragons.

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Terenure; Lansdowne v Garryowen.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Naas; Buccaneers v Banbridge; City of Armagh v Ballynahinch; Old Belvedere v Old Wesley; St Mary’s v Malone.

Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Nenagh Ormond; Navan v Dolphin; QUB v Highfield; UL Bohemian v Galwegians.

Division 2B (2.30): Dungannon v Sligo; Corinthians v Greystones; MU Barnhall v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Belfast Harlequins; Wanderers v Rainey OB.

Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Tullamore; City of Derry v Bruff; Malahide v Omagh; Midleton v Seapoint; Thomond v Bangor.

Round-robin qualifers (2.30): Connemara v Instonians; Enniscorthy v Clonmel.

SUNDAY 7th
Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier Hong Kong 7s – Semi-finals and final.

Pro 14: Southern Kings v Dragons (3.0).

FRIDAY 12th
Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Munster (7.0); Edinburgh v Ulster (7.35); Southern Kings v Ospreys (7.35).

SATURDAY 13th
Pro 14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues (3.0); Leinster v Glasgow (3.0); Scarlets v Zebre (5.15); Cheetahs v Dragons (6.35).

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Garryowen; Lansdowne v Clontarf; Shannon v Cork Constitution; Terenure v Young Munster; UCC v UCD.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v St Mary’s; Banbridge v Old Belvedere; Malone v Ballymena; Naas v Buccaneers; Old Wesley v City of Armagh.

Division 2A (2.30): Dolphin v Cashel; Galwegians v Blackrock; Highfield v UL Bohemian; Nenagh Ormond v Navan; Old Crescent v QUB.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians; Greystones v Wanderers; Rainey OB v MU Barnhall; Skerries v Dungannon; Sligo v Sunday’s Well.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Malahide; Bruff v Midleton;Omagh v Ballina; Seapoint v Thomond; Tullamore v City of Derry.

Round-robin qualifer semi-finals 2nd leg (2.30): Connemara v Enniscorthy; Instonians v Clonmel.

SATURDAY 20TH
Champions Cup semi-final: Saracens v Munster, Ricoh Arena, Coventry (3.15).

SUNDAY 21ST
Champions Cup semi-final: Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium (3.15).

FRIDAY 19th-SUNDAY 21st
Challenge Cup semi-finals.

SATURDAY 27th
Pro 14: Dragons v Scarlets (3.0); Zebre v Benetton Rugby (3.0); Cheetahs v Southern Kings (4.30); Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (5.15); Ulster v Leinster (5.15); Glasgow v Edinburgh (7.35); Munster v Connacht (7.35).

