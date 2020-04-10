Andrew Conway diary: Nailing the wheelie bin challenge on the double
This week has been a little more of a grind but you find your motivation in all sorts of ways
Munster’s Andrew Conway in action against Saracens during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry in April 2019. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Week three of training in isolation and talking to some of the other lads the novelty of having a wattbike and dumbbells at home is beginning to wear off. This week has been a bit more of a grind.
Even doing my first weights session on Monday I just had to grit my teeth and get through it. Other lads have had that feeling on different days. We’re going to have to be creative in changing it up.