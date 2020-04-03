Even when it comes to training we need that competitive edge. I’ve been tipping away on my own but Conor Murray has a Wattbike as well, as does Rory Scannell and Stuart McCloskey, so we’ve been sending each other on our various assessments. It’s not quite the real thing with the lads in Munster’s HPC but it’s the best we can do for the moment.

‘Mur’ has sent me on his pedalling scores, so I’ll chase it to try and beat it, and then I’ll send him on another one. It has upped my training.