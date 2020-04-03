Andrew Conway diary: In search of a competitive edge
Training alone is strange but reading about sporting greats can provide useful insights
Andy Lee: the former WBO middleweight champion. ‘I asked him how retirement was going but for some reason I was too awkward to tell him how much I loved his book.’ Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Even when it comes to training we need that competitive edge. I’ve been tipping away on my own but Conor Murray has a Wattbike as well, as does Rory Scannell and Stuart McCloskey, so we’ve been sending each other on our various assessments. It’s not quite the real thing with the lads in Munster’s HPC but it’s the best we can do for the moment.
‘Mur’ has sent me on his pedalling scores, so I’ll chase it to try and beat it, and then I’ll send him on another one. It has upped my training.