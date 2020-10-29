Alun Wyn Jones to become rugby’s most capped international

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will become rugby’s most capped international on Saturday with a record 149th Test appearance.

Jones, who has made nine Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, will win his 140th Wales cap in the rearranged Six Nations finale against Scotland in Llanelli.

The 35-year-old Ospreys secondrow had equalled New Zealand’s World cup-winning skipper Richie McCaw’s 148-cap mark against France last weekend.

Wales show six changes from that 38-21 friendly defeat in Paris with a debut handed to Cardiff Blues backrower Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The 23-year-old gets his opportunity alongside Lions duo Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau after originally being called into Wayne Pivac’s squad as training cover.

Will Rowlands, fresh from playing in the Gallagher Premiership final with Wasps, makes his first start in the secondrow alongside skipper Jones.

Exeter prop Tomas Francis comes into the frontrow alongside Rhys Carre and Ryan Elias.

In the backline, scrumhalf Gareth Davies partners Dan Biggar, while Owen Watkin comes into the midfield alongside Jonathan Davies.

Liam Williams replaces the 96-times capped George North in the back three after recovering from a foot injury.

On the bench Sam Parry, Wyn Jones and Dillon Lewis provide the frontrow replacements with Cory Hill and James Davies completing the forward contingent.

Lloyd Williams comes straight into the matchday squad and provides backline cover along with Rhys Patchell and Nick Tompkins.

Gloucester’s teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit was ruled out with a slight knock.

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Williams (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); R Carre (Cardiff Blues), R Elias (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter); W Rowlands (Wasps), AW Jones (Ospreys, Capt); S Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues), T Faletau (Bath), J Tipuric (Ospreys).

Replacements: S Parry (Ospreys), W Jones (Scarlets), D Lewis, C Hill (Cardiff Blues), J Davies (Scarlets), L Williams (Cardiff Blues), R Patchell (Scarlets), N Tompkins (Dragons).