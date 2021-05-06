Alun Wyn Jones expected to be named Lions captain

Warren Gatland will reveal his squad of 36 for the tour of South Africa on Thursday

Alun Wyn Jones is expected to be named British and Irish Lions captain for the summer tour to South Africa at lunchtime today. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Alun Wyn Jones is expected to be named British and Irish Lions captain for the summer tour to South Africa at lunchtime today. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Alun Wyn Jones is expected to be named British and Irish Lions captain for the summer tour to South Africa at lunchtime today.

The game’s most capped player with 157 Test appearances is clear favourite for the role ahead of closest rival Maro Itoje after leading Wales to success in the recent Six Nations.

It would be the 35-year-old’s fourth tour, although his role as skipper in the squad announced by Warren Gatland would not guarantee a place in the Test team.

Gatland will name a group of 36 — 20 forwards and 16 backs — at an announcement that is being streamed live online with players discovering for the first time if they have been selected.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.