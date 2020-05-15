All rugby international matches in July have been postponed

Ireland were scheduled to play in Australia before Covid-19 and travel restrictions

Ireland’s July internationals against Australia have been postponed. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s July internationals against Australia have been postponed. Photograph: Inpho

 

World Rugby has confirmed that the entire programme of international rugby matches scheduled for the 2020 July window have been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives.

Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

Ireland were scheduled to play two Tests in Australia, as were England in Japan and France in Argentina. Wales were due to play one Test in Japan before two more in New Zealand. Scotland were to play two Tests in South Africa and one in New Zealand. Italy’s schedule included Tests in the USA, Canada and Argentina.

World Rugby issued the following statement on Friday morning on behalf of national unions, international competition owners and the players:

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in full collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

“All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and international rugby players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

“All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.