All Blacks reveal new head coach; Liverpool qualify for last-16 on top
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Liverpool’s Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah scores against RB Salzburg. Photograph: Getty Images
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has been appointed as the new head coach of the national side, succeeding his former boss Steve Hansen. Foster served eight years as Hansen’s assistant and his appointment continues NZR’s ‘continuity planning’ in the national side. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gordon D’Arcy explains why a power struggle between coach and captain is an essential dynamic for a successful team, referring to the Ireland team he writes: “tension between the on field and off field leader should be inevitable. Harnessing such exchanges is how a team ultimately measures its success.” The former Leinster centre is backing James Ryan to be named as the next Irish captain.
Reigning champions Liverpool secured their place as group winners and their passage to the last-16 of this year’s Champions League, with a 2-0 win in Salzburg last night. Naby Keita opened the scoring before Mo Salah’s wonder goal sealed the victory for the Premier League leaders. Chelsea also qualified from their group with a 2-1 win over Lille. Tonight José Mourinho’s Tottenham take on Bayern Munich, with both teams already qualified Ryan Sessegnon is set to make his debut. Manchester City have qualified as group winners and Pep Guardiola will use their match against Dinamo Zagreb as an opportunity to give Phil Foden only his fourth start of the season.