All Blacks players set for 50 per cent wage cut

Freeze on half of player spend will also affect Super Rugby, sevens and womens teams

New Zealand players are set to lose up to €14 million in total. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand players are set to lose up to €14 million in total. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

 

Up to €14 million could be wiped from the pockets of New Zealand’s top rugby players after they agreed to salary cuts due to the pandemic.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) announced that they have agreed to an expenditure freeze on 50 per cent of this year’s remaining forecasted player spend.

Effective from May 1st, the freeze covers the base salary of All Blacks, Super Rugby, sevens and Black Ferns players earning more than NZ$50,000 (€27,365) as well as assembly payments and other financial benefits and incentives.

It will also see reductions in player-funded welfare and development activities.

“Like most businesses, people are your greatest asset, and our staff and players are most certainly our number one priority,” NZR chief Mark Robinson said.

“We wanted to come up with solutions that worked for all our players and ensured that all sectors of our game were sharing in the financial pain we are currently enduring.”

NZRPA boss Rob Nichol said the measures were flexible enough to respond to any changes in the game’s financial standing as the pandemic drags on.

“The players are committed to playing their part in ensuring the long-term future of the sport and to ensure the game best manages the financial implications of Covid-19,” he said.

“In contemplating a scenario based on no professional rugby in 2020, NZR and the NZRPA together recognised the need to act now to prepare the game and the players for this, even if there is every intention of doing all we can to avoid it.

“In the event that this financial scenario eventuates, the frozen payments and benefits would become waived permanently. Alternatively, if professional rugby can resume and the financial outlook improves, then some of the frozen payments and benefits could be reinstated.

“Moving forward, the players remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the game survives and is best placed to take advantage of the opportunity to get back up and running as soon as is safely possible.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.