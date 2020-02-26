Alex Kendellen leads PBC fightback to set up Munster decider against CBC

PBC 33 St Munchin’s 10

Pres came back from an early 10-point deficit to see off the challenge of St Munchin’s and reach another Munster Schools Cup final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

They now meet great rivals CBC in the decider, which is a repeat of last season, when Christians won by 5-3.

Alex Wood kicked a penalty and converted his own try to send the Limerick side 10 points in front after 20 minutes, but Pres responded brilliantly.

St. Munchin’s Alex Wood goes up for the ball with Darragh McSweeney of PBC during the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Led by powerful number eight Alex Kendellen, Pres led 12-10 at the interval after the first of his two tries.

Secondrow Sam O’Sullivan added the other and wings Daniel Hurley and James Keohane also crossed after Kendellen crossed again within two minutes of the resumption.

Scrumhalf Alex Walsh kicked four conversions.

PBC: P Campbell; J Keohane, D French, D Squires, D Hurley; B Kiernan, A Walsh; B Kingston, B Comiskey, D McSweeney; S O’Sullivan, D O’Halloran; J Kelleher, J Forde, A Kendellen.

ST MUNCHIN’S: D McDermott; C O’Shaughnessy, S McCarthy Burbage, D Long, J O’Brien; A Wood, D O’Callaghan; K Ryan, J Devanny, C Finn; G Kirwan, L McCormack; J Clohessy, E Hickey, L Neilan.

Referee: R Horgan (Munster)