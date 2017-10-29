Airey’s kick at the death seals Young Munster victory over Cork Con

Shane Airey was Young Munster’s goal-kicking hero as his last-gasp penalty secured a prized 20-19 away win over defending Ulster Bank League champions Cork Constitution at Temple Hill on Saturday.

Young Munster, who trailed 13-0 during the first half, staged a late smash-and-grab raid with Munster Academy youngster Daniel Hurley coming off the bench to score a 71st-minute try in the corner and outhalf Airey following up with the decisive kick right at the death.

Airey’s opposite number Tomas Quinlan had been the game’s dominant figure during the opening hour with 14 points from the tee, including the conversion of JJ O’Neill’s try. Munster responded with tries from captain Ben Kilkenny and James O’Connor and eventually prevailed in dramatic fashion, handing Con their third defeat in five rounds.

Michael Silvester’s brace of tries in the final 15 minutes saw Dublin University seal a well-judged 30-14 victory over bottom-side Buccaneers at Dubarry Park. James Fennelly’s chip set up the 19-year-old fullback’s first score and scrum pressure led to his second as Trinity made it back-to-back wins.

Leaders

Munster’s David Johnston touched down twice as Garryowen recovered from prop Andy Keating’s red card after half an hour to record a hard-earned 27-20 triumph over UCD at Dooradoyle. Garryowen remain third in the Division 1A table, six points behind new leaders Lansdowne.

Meanwhile, Banbridge moved up to second in Division 1B after claiming the Co Down bragging rights against Ballynahinch. They ran out 20-10 winners over ‘Hinch at Rifle Park, with tries from Andrew Morrison and Conor Field and 10 points off the tee from captain Ian Porter.

Having scored only three tries in the opening four rounds, Old Belvedere turned in their best attacking display yet under Eddie O’Sullivan in a 38-10 success at Dolphin. Winger Shane McDonald weighed in with a hat-trick of tries, while replacement Chris Carey bagged the bonus point in injury time.

Ballymena got back to winning ways after three losses on the trot, Ulster’s Brett Herron kicking four penalties and converting Angus Kernohan’s first-half try in a 19-13 triumph at Naas.

Backs Murray Linn, Richard Walsh and Kevin Slater all touched down in UCC’s 31-27 dismissal of Old Wesley. Place-kickers James Taylor and Jack Maybury both impressed, amassing 16 and 22 points respectively.