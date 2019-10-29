Added Time: England sail into Springboks final in grand style

England saved the signature performance of the Eddie Jones era until it couldn’t have mattered more. In stuffing New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday, they sailed into the World Cup final in grand style. There they will meet South Africa, whose win over Wales on Sunday had none of the fireworks, albeit the same reward. With Gavin Cummiskey in studio and Gerry Thornley on the line from Tokyo, we pick the bones out of semi-finals weekend.

Arsenal’s reputation as the Premier League club eternally closest to a nuclear meltdown was further burnished over the weekend as club captain Granit Xhaka had a public falling out with the home fans as he was being substituted at The Emirates. Amy Lawrence of The Athletic has the inside story of how the club got to this point and how much of it is the fault of Unai Emery.

All this plus some jaw-dropping Tiger Woods factoids on your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

