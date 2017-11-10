Adam Griggs is new Women’s part-time/casual head coach

The IRFU have announced Adam Griggs as the new head coach of the Ireland Women’s team for the 2018 Six Nations.

Following Tom Tierney’s decision to resign in August, the vacant role was advertised as a part-time/casual one - covering a full-time remit - with a six month contract.

Since then the legacy wrist band campaign, protesting IRFU treatment of the women’s game in Ireland received huge national, and some international support and coverage. While several players, male and female have heavily criticised the IRFU’s perceived stance.

The IRFU said on Friday that; “as previously outlined, this position will be reviewed post Six Nations, in-line with the IRFU’s ongoing strategic review of the women’s game in Ireland.”

Griggs joins the national set-up from Leinster, where he has held the role of Leinster Women’s head coach since 2016, guiding the province to the 2016 Interprovincial Championship, and where he also worked as assistant coach with the Leinster Under-19s.

Working with Leinster since 2009 as community rugby officer, Adam also has club coaching experience, guiding Old Wesley to the Ulster Bank League Division 2B play-offs as a player-coach last season.

As a player, he came though the Canterbury Crusaders academy before moving to Ireland. He won the Ulster Bank League with Lansdowne FC in 2015 and has also lined out for Leinster A.

Speaking on the appointment, IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora said: “We received a huge response and we are delighted to announce Adam as head coach for the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations.

“Adam has developed into an outstanding coach since arriving in Ireland in 2009 and has coached at schools, club and inter-provincial level.

“He has good knowledge of the Women’s game in Ireland having brought success to the Leinster Women over the past season.

“Working with staff from the Ireland Women’s programme, Adam will join the squad this weekend, as they begin their preparations for the Women’s Six Nations”.

Speaking on his appointment Griggs himself added; “I’m delighted to be named as Ireland coach and having coached during the inter-pros I know the huge amount of talent there is in Ireland.

“It’s a new challenge for me, but it’s an exciting one. This is a fresh start for all of us within the squad and I know the players are highly motivated to do well.

“I look forward to getting things underway as we build towards next year’s Women’s Six Nations”.