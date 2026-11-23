South Africa's Malcolm Marx (second right), and Ox Nche (right) have been nominated for World Rugby's men's player of the year award. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

Springboks hooker ‌Malcolm Marx has been shortlisted for the 2026 World Rugby men’s player of the year award.

Marx, who won the award ​last year, is joined by his ⁠Springboks team-mate Ox Nche, who is ‌bidding ‌to ​become the first prop to win the ⁠award.

France ​winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who was named player of the championship for this year’s Six Nations, and All Black centre Jordie Barrett ⁠complete the ⁠shortlist.

Bielle-Biarrey’s French team-mates Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang have been shortlisted for the breakthrough player of the year award, alongside South Africa’s Paul ‌de Villiers ⁠and Japan’s Ryunosuke Ito.

Five players are also in the running for the try of the year award, including French captain Antoine Dupont for his try against Scotland in the Six Nations and Henry Pollock’s try for England against Fiji during the Nations Championship southern series.

Peter Lakai’s try for the All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies is also nominated, as are Pita-Gus Sowakula’s try for Fiji in their Nations Championship defeat to Wales and Raffaele Storti’s effort for Portugal in their win over Tonga in the Nations Cup.

The winners, in addition to the coach of the year and the recipients of the Rugby for All awards, will be announced ‌during the Nations Championship finals at ​Twickenham this weekend.

After the finals, the World Rugby men’s 15s dream team of the year will be revealed on Monday.

World Rugby men’s awards nominees

International men’s 15s player of the year:

Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Ox Nche (South Africa)

International men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year:

Fabien Brau-Boirie (France)

Paul de Villiers (South Africa)

Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang (France)

Ryunosuke Ito (Japan)

International men’s 15s try of the year:

Antoine Dupont (France, v Scotland, Six Nations, March)

Peter Lakai (New Zealand, v Australia, Bledisloe Cup, October)

Henry Pollock (England, v Fiji, Nations Championship, July)

Pita-Gus Sowakula (Fiji, v Wales, Nations Championship, July)

Raffaele Storti (Portugal, v Tonga, World Rugby Nations Cup, July)