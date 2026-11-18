Todd Lawlor will start despite only playing three URC games for Leinster. Photograph: Darren Stewart/SteveHaagSports/Inpho

Todd Lawlor’s meteoric rise continued as he was named at fullback by head coach Mark Sexton in the Ireland XV team to take on the Fijian Latui at Virgin Media Park on Friday night (7.45pm).

A thumb injury sustained by Ulster’s Ethan McIlroy saw the 21-year-old Lawlor called up to Mark Sexton’s squad and with just three URC games for Leinster into his professional career the academy prospect has been named in the run-on team. It underscores the impression the Lansdowne fullback has made.

He is included in a backline that includes senior internationals Ulster centre James Hume and Leinster outhalf Joey Carbery. A trio of Connacht backs, wings Finn Treacy, Daniel Ryan and Cathal Forde are named in the three-quarter line with Fintan Gunne at scrumhalf.

The pack contains internationals in Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy, Fineen Wycherley and openside flanker Will Connors. Kieran Brookes gets to wear a green jersey 18 years after he last wore one as an 18-year-old for the Irish Under-20 team. In the interim the Stoke-born player won 16 caps for England.

Edwin Edogbo is named in the secondrow while fellow Munster man Brian Gleeson is at number eight. Eoin de Búitléar is rewarded for some excellent performances for Connacht, while the same can be said of Leinster secondrow Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

Ireland XV: Todd Lawlor (Leinster); Finn Treacy (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Daniel Ryan (Connacht); Joey Carbery (Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Leinster); Alex Usanov (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster, capt), Kieran Brookes (Munster); Fineen Wycherley (Munster), Edwin Edogbo (Munster); Dave McCann (Ulster), Will Connors (Connacht), Brian Gleeson (Munster). Replacements: Eoin de Búitléar (Connacht), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Jack Aungier (Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Matthew Devine (Ulster), Jack Murphy (Ulster), Dan Kelly (Munster).