South Africa Rugby has condemned online abuse of World Rugby officials following the decision to hand Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match ban for questioning the decisions of match officials during the defeat to France in Paris last Friday night.

An independent panel imposed the punishment after reviewing comments made by Erasmus at a media conference in Dublin on Monday ahead of the Nations Championship match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing for the 54-year-old, who will not be able to have any matchday involvement in international fixtures during the suspension.

Following a social media backlash against the global governing body, SA Rugby has called for calm to allow the proper processes to run their course.

“SA Rugby is aware of the extensive public commentary, analysis and debate surrounding recent matters involving Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and World Rugby,” a statement from the organisation read.

“We are mindful that a significant volume of commentary, opinion and AI-generated content is currently circulating in the public domain, much of which does not necessarily reflect the facts, context or processes involved.

“What is deeply concerning, however, is the reaction of some individuals on social media and other platforms, particularly reports of threats and abusive conduct directed at World Rugby officials and administrators.

“SA Rugby unequivocally condemns any form of intimidation, threats or personal attacks. Such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded.

“Rugby has long been recognised as a sport built on respect, discipline, integrity and sportsmanship. These values extend beyond the field of play and apply equally to players, coaches, match officials, administrators and supporters. While robust debate and differing opinions are part of sport, they must always be expressed respectfully and responsibly.

“SA Rugby also wishes to assure all stakeholders that rugby possesses the necessary expertise, experience and governance structures to deal with matters of this nature appropriately.

“Any issues that arise will be addressed through the established rugby processes and by the individuals entrusted with these responsibilities, ensuring that due process is followed and that the best interests of the game remain paramount.

“We remain committed to protecting the integrity of rugby, upholding its values and ensuring that all participants in the game are treated with dignity and respect.”