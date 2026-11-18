South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has set up a website for supporters to watch Saturday’s Nations Championship game against Ireland along with him after he was given a six-match ban for questioning the decisions of match officials during the defeat to France.

An independent panel imposed the punishment after reviewing comments made by Erasmus at a media conference in Dublin on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the “tech” sorted = TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me. Sign up here (adults 18+): https://t.co/PXrmKbKc00.… pic.twitter.com/QUZRsWmCLV — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 18, 2026

Writing on X, the 54-year-old, who has more than 230,000 followers, said: “Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the “tech” sorted = TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me. Sign up here (adults 18+): http://watchwithrassie.com. This is personal, not official.”

When you click on the website, it includes “our song while we wait” called the “Badge of Hard Yard” which he says was written and made by him.

The website says you can sign up to watch the match with your first name, location and email, with one box asking for permission to see your personal details and another to confirm you are over 18.

The disclaimer says “this is a personal fan event, not an official Springbok, SA Rugby or broadcaster event, and it does not show or stream the match”.