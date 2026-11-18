Ireland Under-20 head coach Cullie Tucker has named a 26-player squad for Friday evening’s non-cap international against Scotland at Virgin Media Park (5pm). The team will be led by number eight Cian Butler.

Flanker Josh Neil and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick are currently injured but the starting XV includes a handful of players with experience at this level, including wing Harry Waters and flanker Alex Lautsou. Loosehead prop Jamie Bohan is a younger brother of Connacht’s Billy while scrumhalf Frankie Óg Sheahan is a son of former Munster and Ireland hooker, Frankie.

Two training camps at the HPC in Abbotstown has served as a prep for the new head coach, who is joined by Andrew Browne, who was in charge of 20s last season, Kieran Hallett, also retained from the previous set-up, and new coaches Niall Annett (scrum) and Mark Butler (defence).

Tucker said: “This is a really important fixture for us at the start of the season. It gives the players an opportunity to get valuable game time in an Ireland jersey, put the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch into practice and test themselves against quality opposition in Scotland.

“Our key focus at this stage is building cohesion within the group, developing our combinations and establishing a clear understanding of how we want to play. We want to see the players bring energy, intensity and accuracy to their performances, while continuing to grow their understanding of our game model.

“It’s also about building momentum as a squad. We have a lot of work ahead of us but matches like this are vital in helping us develop as a group, raise our standards and give players the opportunity to put their best foot forward. We’re looking forward to seeing how the group responds to the challenge.”

Tickets for Friday night’s match are available from Ticketmaster, while there will be live coverage on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel.

IRELAND UNDER-20: Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen/Munster); James Browne (Dublin University/Leinster), Tom Bell (QUB/Ulster), Bernard White (UCD/Leinster), Harry Waters (Blackrock College/Leinster); Charlie O’Connor (QUB/Ulster), Frankie Óg Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster); Jamie Bohan (Naas/Leinster), Joe Christle (UCD/Leinster), Harry Goslin (Clontarf/Leinster); Jamie Walsh (Young Munster/Munster), Jonny Ginnety (Dublin University/Leinster); Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster), Reuben Flynn (Corinthians/Connacht), Cian Butler (Portlaoise/Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Taylor Coles (Nenagh Ormond/Munster), Ben Guerin (Old Wesley/Leinster), Eric Cantillon, (Garryowen/Munster), Paddy Woods (QUB/Ulster), Adam Boyd (Instonians/Ulster), Luke Coffey (UCD/Leinster), Paul Neary (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Matthew Brennan (Clontarf/Leinster), Geoff O’Sullivan (Dublin University/Leinster), Dara Walsh (Corinthians/Connacht), Aaron Moloney (Nenagh Ormond/Munster).