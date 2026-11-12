‘They’re an interesting team to play’: Jamison Gibson-Park on Fiji’s special brand of chaos

Rushing back from injury can be a fool’s errand, tripping up the impulsive. It’s generally more applicable to the younger generation. Experience, or perhaps maturity, reveals it’s better to get the rehabilitation time frame right in the first instance.

Jamison Gibson-Park felt no compunction to break records in his recovery; instead, he adhered to a less hurried timetable. He has managed just one club match since the summer due to a groin injury. The 34-year-old played three of Ireland’s Nations Championship games so far, starting against Australia and New Zealand in July and coming off the bench last week against Argentina.

He missed Leinster’s URC trip to South Africa but returned to play in the win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium, where he was named player of the match. He’s divesting any lingering rustiness and will be ready for action against Fiji on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm).

“We kind of took our time with it and made sure that I was fully prepped,” Gibson-Park said of his return. “I had a good few weeks’ training under the belt, and I wanted to make sure that I was in the right place before coming back. I’m very thankful to both medical teams [Ireland and Leinster] for sorting me out and keeping me in a good place.”

He noticed an issue as far back as the Six Nations without fully appreciating the specifics, manifesting through “pain symptoms”. He underestimated how much it affected him in not being able to train to his satisfaction, adding: “It certainly affected my performances on the weekend.”

However, he’s now in rude health. The Munster match reinforced how unique a talent he is, not least in the scud pass for Tommy O’Brien’s try. He chuckled when asked whether he’d ever thrown a longer one. In a game, no; in training, yes.

He raised a smile when asked if Leinster and Ireland are quieter environments without his buddy James Lowe, with whom he had an at times telepathic relationship.

“I’ve loved working with Sammy [Prendergast],” he said on whether anyone else has filled that void. “Obviously, we haven’t played a whole pile of footy this year together, but just through training, it has been great connecting with him. I think we see the game pretty much through the same eyes so that’s been great working with him.”

Munster's Gavin Coombes attempts to block a kick from Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

And Gibson-Park is well placed to offer an appraisal of Prendergast’s current excellent form. “I think probably trusting himself is one big thing. You can see it in his game, it just looks like he’s feeling it, he’s trusting his eyes. Maybe at stages last year he was probably second guessing himself, whether he was doing the right thing.

“But when you play that type of game, you’re going to get things wrong, which is fine, but he’s able to move on to the next one pretty quickly. I’ve been really impressed with how he started the season.”

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He also praised Ciarán Frawley’s form since his move to Connacht. “It’s benefited him massively, making the move and just getting the time in the saddle [at outhalf]. They’re playing a similar type of game to Ireland anyway with that attack shape in Connacht, so he’s been brilliant.”

Fiji bring their own special brand of chaos. An unstructured and instinctive style, augmented by sheer power and pace throughout the team. Like time and tide, they wait for no man, especially around the breakdown, and on both sides of the ball.

“They love that part of the game,” said Gibson-Park. “They’re very physical and, by nature, they love to hammer people, so they’re looking to do that all game, which is a challenge in itself.

Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu runs away from Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park at the Aviva Stadium in 2022. Photograph: Paul Faith/Getty Images

“They’re an interesting team to play. They just like to play on top and have got some unbelievable athletes through the middle, big powerful forwards, and crazy pace on the edges. It’s a tough challenge, especially when they get stuff right themselves.”

Ireland will have a familiar checklist: don’t kick loosely, protect breakdown ball, make the first tackle stick, and expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to offloads.

“I think preparation is pretty key to that,” said Gibson-Park. “Make sure we know what’s coming and, with the benefit of watching [them] through the last few games, hopefully be prepared for it.”

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France head coach Fabien Galthié has shifted scrumhalf Antoine Dupont to outhalf for Friday’s Test against South Africa. Would Gibson-Park fancy a crack at the 10 jersey? Well, it’s been some time since he took on the challenge.

“I was under-13 when I played there, but not since then. I had a few training sessions under Stuart Lancaster. He put me in twice and that was it. Maybe I didn’t fare too well.”

Doubtful that was the reason.