Ireland’s Sean Jansen to miss rest of Nations Championship

Sean Jansen has been ruled out of the Nations Championship due to knee injury. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Sean Jansen has been ruled out of the remainder of the Nations Championship because of the knee injury he suffered in Ireland’s victory over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

With Caelan Doris and Jack Conan already missing for the entirety of the November Test window, Jansen had hoped to get a run in Andy Farrell’s side. However, the backrow forward has returned to Connacht to continue his rehabilitation.

Ulster backrow David McCann and Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy have been brought into the squad to train this week ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Fiji in Dublin (8.10pm).

McCarthy has been included as back-up for Dan Sheehan, who captained Ireland against Los Pumas but has been forced to undergo a 12-day return-to-play protocol after suffering a concussion in the 42-12 win.

The 28-year-old will miss this weekend’s fixture and is in a race against time to be fit for the clash with South Africa on Saturday week.

Both McCann and McCarthy have been called up from the Ireland XV squad that will face Fiji ‘A’ on Friday week.

Farrell is hopeful that both Rob Baloucoune and Josh van der Flier will be available for Saturday’s fixture. The IRFU say Baloucoune suffered from cramp against Argentina, while van der Flier’s ankle injury will be monitored this week.

Bundee Aki, who withdrew from the matchday squad late last week due to illness, is expected to resume full training on Tuesday.

After Friday’s game, Mack Hansen dismissed fears about the ankle injury he sustained and there was no mention of the versatile Connacht back in the IRFU’s medical bulletin on Monday.

Ticket sales for Saturday’s game have passed the 45,500 mark.

Meanwhile, in Ireland XV team news, head coach Mark Sexton will be without Tom Ahern (neck), Ethan McIlroy (thumb) and Michael Milne (ankle) for the game against Fiji ‘A’ at Virgin Media Park in Cork.

They have been replaced by Munster duo Fineen Wycherley and Jeremy Loughman, and Leinster’s Todd Lawlor.

The squad will assemble next Monday ahead of the game, which will be a double-header, with Ireland taking on Scotland in an under-20 international at 5pm.