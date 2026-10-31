Ireland prepare for ‘incredible’ atmosphere for second Test against South Africa in Athlone Stadium

WXV Global Series : South Africa v Ireland, Athlone Stadium, Cape Town, Saturday, 1pm Irish time

For a rugby professional, touring is part of life’s rich tapestry. Dannah O’Brien had already experienced Ireland tours to Japan and Canada, as well as last year’s World Cup in England, but had never played in South Africa.

Scott Bemand’s squad enjoyed themselves in the Rainbow Nation and managed to squeeze in a safari as they prepared for last week’s first Test for Ireland’s women on South African soil. When it came to the business end of the trip they were not found wanting and they won a high-tempo, physical contest 40-27 in Cape Town last Saturday.

O’Brien was struck by the atmosphere at Athlone Stadium, particularly the noise as the home side emerged and the stands continued to fill during the first half. “It was incredible,” she said. “There was a corner of the pitch where it was quite hard to play because the volume was so loud.”

Their second meeting is Ireland’s 10th and final game of 2026 and will take place at the same venue at 1pm Irish time on Saturday.

“You can’t look for a series win without getting the first game right,” she said. “Hopefully we can get our game out there, play with tempo and play our attacking game.”

Ireland's Aoibheann Reilly in training in Cape Town. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Having to withstand the considerable physical threat posed by the Springbok women, Ireland trailed 17-14 shortly before half-time. But O’Brien, who kicked five of her six conversions, was pleased with the response, particularly the work of Ireland’s forwards at the set-piece.

Jane Clohessy’s try just before the interval was important, before second-half tries by Béibhinn Parsons, Erin King and Linda Djougang kept Ireland out of reach. However, O’Brien believes there is another level required if Ireland are to secure a historic second successive victory.

“We know they’re a strong, physical side, so it’s something that we wanted to go after,” the 23-year-old said. “There were times they did get into the game, but I think we did a good job in general. There’s still areas to go after on that physical side.”

With two changes to the starting line-up – both in the backline, with Aoibheann Reilly at scrumhalf and Niamh Gallagher at fullback – Ireland also want to be more clinical in possession.

Handling errors disrupted their rhythm in the opening period, and O’Brien believes keeping the ball in play and maintaining their attacking tempo will be important in preventing South Africa from imposing themselves through set-piece pressure.

“We just want to get sharper in that area. Then, when we have our chances, take them again, like we did last week,” she said.

SOUTH AFRICA: B Dolf; J Cilliers, M Samboya, S Lamprecht, A Arries; M Zulu, U Tose; Y Ngxingolo, L Gwala, X Khuzwayo; V Ubisi, D Lochner; S Solontsi (capt), C Jacobs, A Hele.

Replacements: A Groenewald, A Ekron, T Mazwi, N Mokwai, A Ngwevu, L Makua, I Levy, M Tshiremba.

IRELAND: N Gallagher; B Parsons, A McGann, A Dalton, R O’Connor; D O’Brien, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, E Cahill; J Clohessy, D Wall; F Tuite-O’Sullivan, E King (Capt), B Hogan.

Replacements: B Buttimer, N O’Dowd, S Barrett, G Moore, J Adams Verling, E Lane, E Higgins, S Flood.

Referee: J Ling (Aus).