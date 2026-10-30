Tadhg Furlong decision likely to have repercussions for Irish rugby’s image abroad

Tadhg Furlong is free to play in Ireland's Nations Championship after being cleared by an independent disciplinary committee. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

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Whatever the rights and wrongs of the much publicised disciplinary case against Tadhg Furlong, and we await a full written summary explaining the independent disciplinary committee’s decision, there’s little doubt it will add to the dislike of Irish rugby abroad.

One can only imagine the sense of outrage in South Africa, especially, that Furlong avoided any suspension after the match citing commissioner considered there was enough verbal and video evidence to cite the Leinster and Ireland prop for allegedly grabbing the groin area of Munster backrower Gavin Coombes.

How, they’ll ask, did Irish rugby manage this one?

The hearing started at 10.15am on Thursday, ran through until the middle of the afternoon, took a break before coming back at 6.30pm when it continued for another two hours.

Invariably, South African rugby pundits and supporters alike will draw comparisons with the nine-week suspension given to the Bulls and Springboks hooker Jan-Henrik Wessels for allegedly grabbing the testicles of Connacht lock Josh Murphy. Though the ban was upheld on appeal, it was reduced to eight games.

There are many similarities. Then, as now, the citing was based on an allegation by an opposing player, while there was no video evidence to substantiate Murphy’s claim. Then, as now, the citing commissioner was Peter Ferguson. Then, as now, the hearing came just over a year ago and just before the November Test window, which Wessels missed and Furlong now won’t.

But that also highlights some of the differences, if nuanced. The alleged incident involving Wessels and Murphy happened underneath a pile of bodies and could not be seen by any camera, whereas Furlong can be seen trying to clear out Coombes from a ruck. And it’s the very visibility of the incident that seemingly substantiated the panel’s view that this was not a deliberate act of foul play.

Murphy’s reaction on the pitch when punching Wessels suggested something was amiss and his ensuing red card was subsequently overturned. By contrast, there was nothing to indicate something untoward had happened last Saturday in the Aviva. When referee Andrew Brace revealed Coombes’s complaint and referred the matter to his TMO it was quite a shock.

Munster's Gavin Coombes attempts to block a kick from Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park during the URC game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Still, the disciplinary panel made a point of stating that in their view Coombes “had given an honest account of his recollection of events surrounding the incident”.

Furthermore, Munster took the unusual step of issuing a statement on Friday afternoon of publicly backing their player, which is perhaps an indication that the province are going to be a little more proactive under new interim CEO Avan Lee.

“The priority this week was to back Gavin and for the club to stand behind him, and that position has not changed.

“We believe it is important that independent disciplinary proceedings are allowed to conclude without unhelpful commentary from people with a clear influence over public perception.

“Respect for that process, and consideration for everyone directly involved should be paramount.”

Munster could appeal this outcome, but it’s very unlikely they will or that it will achieve anything, and their statement is an alternative response.

One presumes the “unhelpful commentary” was aimed at Johnny Sexton, who backed Furlong publicly, much as Munster head coach Clayton MacMillan had also.

“I know Tadhg as a person, first and foremost, and I don’t think that’s something he would have done,” said Sexton. “So, I just have to, I suppose, back him in that regard, but we’ll see what happens with the disciplinary hearing.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus. Photograph: Alejandro Pagni/AFP via Getty Images

Now let’s be real, there’s no way on earth that this comment by Sexton was what swayed a disciplinary panel of QCs and solicitors to unanimously conclude that Furling was not guilty of an act of foul play. But that still makes the outcome a tough sell, not least as there is apparently another video view of the incident which has not been in the public domain.

Speaking on the Second Captains podcast, the former Connacht and Irish outhalf Jack Carty ventured on Wednesday, the day before the hearing: “I’d be interested to know what Coombes is going to say in his witness testimony. I would assume that in the background there is dialogue between the IRFU and Munster and him, to kind of direct how this is going to play and try to bring the ban down.

“It’s a common thing that’s done, particularly among Irish teams, when there’s a citing commission involved.”

And that will be the widespread suspicion.

Ultimately, too, it’s worth stressing this was a unanimous decision by a panel consisting of Simon Thomas (Chair, Wales), Attie Heyns (South Africa) and Pamela Woodman (Scotland), and it’s worth repeating that Heyns is a South African.

Not that this won’t rumble on, not least when the written report is released and read through. Nor will it stop Rassie Erasmus from adding some fuel to the fire in the week of the Ireland-South African game.

But while it is tempting to say there are no winners arising out of this episode, the truth is that Furlong, Andy Farrell and Irish rugby are the winners here. Barring injury, their world-class, three-time Lions tighthead will be able to play in the forthcoming Nations Championship when it looked highly possible that he might not be able to do so.

In its own way, this saga does seem to underline how tight Irish rugby is, if also that it has made Irish rugby that little bit more unpopular abroad.

Weekend URC fixtures

Friday

Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Saturday

Stormers v Ulster, DHL Stadium, Saturday, 12.45pm Irish time – Live on Premier Sports

Munster v Sharks, Thomond Park, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports