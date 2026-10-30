Munster set to take the field with a point to prove against visiting Sharks

Munster's Gavin Coombes is not among the province's players selected for Ireland to play Fiji in the Nations Cup. Photograph: Nick Elliott

URC: Munster v Sharks, Thomond Park, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports

Few teams have been as good as Munster at turning a snub or a slight, perceived or otherwise, into motivational ammunition, and the Sharks from Durban can expect plenty of bite from Clayton McMillan’s side when they rock up at Thomond Park this Saturday (5.30pm).

There were just two Munster players in Andy Farrell’s squad announced last week for the Nations Cup and while they had nine included this week in the Ireland XV squad to play Fiji on November 20th in Cork, the omission of backrow regulars Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett will not have gone unnoticed down south.

Add in the citing saga of Tadhg Furlong and subsequent exoneration of the Irish tighthead following the allegation by Coombes during last weekend’s clash against Leinster, and Munster will find plenty to rile them.

[ Sharks captain André Esterhuizen ruled out for URC clash against MunsterOpens in new window ]

New chief executive Avan Lee rounded off his first week in charge by issuing a statement backing their player and criticising “unhelpful commentary” while the disciplinary process was in motion this week.

“The priority this week was to back Gavin and for the club to stand behind him, and that position has not changed,” said the New Zealander who has taken charge from Ian Flanagan. “We believe it is important that independent disciplinary proceedings are allowed to conclude without unhelpful commentary from people with a clear influence over public perception. Respect for that process, and consideration for everyone directly involved should be paramount.”

Those comments will surely endear him to the Munster faithful who have endured a torrid time on and off the field in recent years.

The Sharks, who arrive in Limerick with three wins from their four URC games this season, will probably be oblivious to a lot of the things riling Munster, but they shouldn’t be long finding out against a side boosted by salvaging a late bonus point against Leinster.

McMillan has again made seven changes, with academy centre Gordon Wood, a third-generation Munster player like his brother Tom, making his first start after three appearances off the bench, while former Leinster winger Rob Russell, who played for Gloucester last year, is selected on the wing after being drafted as injury cover.

Ben O’Donovan, JJ Hanrahan, Evan O’Connell, Seán Edogbo and Brian Gleeson also come into the starting side, while replacements Edwin Edogbo and Lee Barron are in line for their first appearances of the campaign after returning from injury.

“We are eager to finish off the first block of fixtures with a committed, quality performance at home,” said McMillan. “The young guys have been given opportunities and taken them with both hands; they have relished the challenge, and that bodes well for the future.”

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides, and it has been honours even so far with two wins, two draws and two losses apiece.

Sharks scored a very good comeback 36-21 win in Cardiff last weekend but have only won once in Ireland in twelve visits. They come into this round five points ahead of Munster in the table, but that gap should narrow if a fired-up Munster side can deliver.

Munster: B O’Connor; S McCarthy, G Wood, A Nankivell, R Russell; JJ Hanrahan, B O’Donovan; J Wycherley, M Van der Merwe, K Brookes; E O’Connell, F Wycherley; S Edogbo, J O’Donoghue (c), B Gleeson. Replacements: L Barron, J Loughman, M Alaalatoa, E Edogbo, G Coombes, J O’Riordan, C O’Shea, A Kendellen.

Sharks: Z Siyaya; E van der Merwe, S Hartzenberg, E Hooker, J Williams; G Lombard, J Hendrikse; O Nche, E Bester, H Jacobs; J Jenkins, E van Heerden; M Romao, M Tshituka, N Hatton (c). Replacements: E Mnebelele, C Dawson, T du Toit, S Lewies, V Tshituka, I van Zyl, S Masuku, L Bester.

Referee: Ben O’Connor (Wales).