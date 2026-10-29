Citing complaint against Tadhg Furlong dismissed

Tadhg Furlong of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty

Tadhg Furlong has had a citing arising from an incident in the game against Munster last weekend dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee. He is free to play and will be eligible for Ireland’s opening Nations Championship match against Argentina on Friday week at the Aviva Stadium.

The Wexford native was accused of committing an act of foul play on Munster number eight Gavin Coombes in the first half of their clash at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, breaching Law 9.27, which states: “A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship, including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.”

The incident occurred at a ruck a couple of minutes before half-time. Referee Andrew Brace stopped play and informed both captains, Tadhg Beirne (Munster) and Dan Sheehan (Leinster) that he had asked for a review with his TMO Colin Stanley after Coombes had told Brace he had been grabbed in the groin area.

The match citing commission, the IRFU’s Peter Ferguson, decided that Furlong had a case to answer. It is understood he spoke with players from both squads, read Brace’s report and studied video footage of the incident.

The URC released a statement on Thursday night explaining the disciplinary findings. It read: “The Citing Commissioner in charge made a complaint about an act of foul play by the Player (Tadhg Furlong No 3) against opponent Gavin Coombes (No 8).

“The player was cited under Law 9.27– A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

“The player appeared in front of the Independent Disciplinary Committee, comprising of Simon Thomas (Chair – Wales), Attie Heyns (South Africa) and Pamela Woodman (Scotland), via video conference.

“Having reviewed all of the evidence and considered the submissions in this case, the independent disciplinary committee unanimously concluded that the citing complaint against the player should be dismissed, on the basis that he did not commit an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.27.

“Notwithstanding the dismissal of the complaint, the independent disciplinary committee found that Munster No 8, Mr Gavin Coombes, had given an honest account of his recollection of events surrounding the incident, and that the citing complaint was properly brought before the independent disciplinary committee for determination.

“A full written summary explaining the independent disciplinary committee’s decision will follow as soon as reasonably practicable. The player is free to play upon his next match-day selection.”