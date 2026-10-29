Rugby

Ireland make two changes for second Springbok Test

Scott Bemand’s side looking for back-to-back wins in Cape Town

Aoibheann Reilly will start at scrumhalf having featured off the bench in last weekend's win in Cape Town. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Aoibheann Reilly will start at scrumhalf having featured off the bench in last weekend's win in Cape Town. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Thu Oct 29 2026 - 16:461 MIN READ

Scott Bemand has made two changes to the starting side for Ireland’s second Test against South Africa in the WXV Global Series.

Niamh Gallagher and Aoibheann Reilly come into the starting XV following last Saturday’s 40-27 win over the Springboks in Cape Town.

Bemand’s side return to Athlone Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1pm Irish time), again captained by Erin King.

Gallagher starts at fullback, with Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor retained on the wings, while Aoife Dalton and Anna McGann continue their midfield partnership.

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Dannah O’Brien holds her spot at outhalf, joined by scrumhalf Reilly as Emily Lane drops to the bench.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Eilís Cahill front an unchanged pack, with Jane Clohessy and Dorothy Wall in the second row, Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan and King on the flanks, and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

In a 5-3 split, Beth Buttimer, Niamh O’Dowd, Sophie Barrett, Grace Moore and Jemima Adams Verling offer forward cover, while Lane, Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood complete the bench.

IRELAND: N Gallagher; B Parsons, A McGann, A Dalton, R O’Connor; D O’Brien, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, E Cahill; J Clohessy, D Wall; F Tuite-O’Sullivan, E King (Capt), B Hogan. Replacements: B Buttimer, N O’Dowd, S Barrett, G Moore, J Adams Verling, E Lane, E Higgins, S Flood.

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