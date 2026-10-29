Gus McCarthy will captain Ireland XV squad that includes the Edogbo brothers

Ireland XV head coach Mark Sexton has confirmed a 28-man squad for the game against Fiji A at Virgin Media Park on Friday, November 20th (7.45pm). It will be preceded by a non-cap Under-20 international between Ireland and Scotland (5pm).

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy will captain a squad that includes the Edogbo brothers, Edwin and Seán, and Kieran Brookes, who last wore an Ireland jersey 18 years ago as a teenager before going on to play at senior Test level with England.

Sexton said: “I am proud and excited to work with the Ireland XV squad for the forthcoming match against Fiji ‘A’ in Cork. This will be a great opportunity to provide an ambitious playing group from across the four provinces with a meaningful fixture against what is a talented Fiji side.

“I know from my personal experience of coaching sides in Cork with the Ireland Under-20s how influential a vocal Cork and Munster supporter base can be and hopefully we can count on another big crowd. I’m looking forward to working with the coaching team and players over the coming weeks.

“This is a hugely important fixture for players to put their hands up and try to break into the senior men’s squad and everyone will be motivated to be switched on and ready to take the chance to deliver in an Irish jersey.”

Tickets for the double-header at Virgin Media Park are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland XV squad:

Forwards – Tom Ahern (Munster), Jack Aungier (Munster), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Kieran Brookes (Munster), Will Connors (Connacht), Eoin de Buitléar (Connacht), Edwin Edogbo (Munster), Sean Edogbo (Munster), Brian Gleeson (Munster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster, capt), David McCann (Ulster), Michael Milne (Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Alex Usanov (Leinster).

Backs – Joey Carbery (Leinster), Matthew Devine (Ulster), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Fintan Gunne (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Dan Kelly (Munster), Shay McCarthy (Munster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster), Jack Murphy (Ulster), Daniel Ryan (Connacht), Finn Treacy (Connacht), Harry West (Connacht).