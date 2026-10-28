Prem Rugby and RFU commit to expanding with English clubs after report of Welsh sides joining

Ten sides currently compete in the Prem, with plans to expand to 12 for the 2029/30 season. Photograph: Patrick Khachfe/Inpho

Prem Rugby and England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) have stated they are committed to expanding the top-flight league with English clubs in response to a report claiming two Welsh sides could soon join the competition.

According to the report, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is in advanced discussions with Prem Rugby and the RFU over the possibility of turning the Prem into a cross-border competition.

It comes amid an ongoing financial crisis in Welsh rugby, with the WRU last week reporting a loss of £18.1 million (€21.6 million) for 2025/26, strengthening its case to reduce the number of regions from four to three.

The Prem is aiming to expand from 10 sides to 12 in time for the 2029/2030 season, but the priority is to back English teams.

“Resources are currently focused on supporting English clubs throughout the pyramid [tiers] who aspire to join the league,” the RFU and Prem Rugby said in a joint a statement.

“The Prem is an attractive league and responsibility for its expansion sits with the Men’s Professional Rugby Board (MPRB), which has established detailed entry criteria that any prospective club would need to satisfy.”

Joining the Prem could cost an interested club up to £23.5 million (€28.1 million) and the RFU would have to approve Welsh teams moving into the league due to it becoming a cross-border competition.