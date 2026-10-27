Garry Ringrose set to miss all of Ireland’s Nations Championship games

Robbie Henshaw is likely to replace the injured Garry Ringrose at outside centre against Argentina next week. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Garry Ringrose has effectively been ruled out of Ireland’s forthcoming Nations Championship games at the Aviva Stadium against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa with a hamstring injury.

According to an IRFU squad update on Tuesday morning, “Ringrose (hamstring) is unlikely to be involved in the forthcoming matches against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa and will continue his rehabilitation with Leinster.”

Sam Prendergast is seemingly a doubt as well, although the prognosis on his well-being is a little unclear.

“Sam Prendergast (wrist) is progressing and will also continue his rehabilitation this week in camp,” added the statement.

Jimmy O’Brien sustained a concussion in Leinster’s 24-18 win over Munster at the Aviva last Saturday night “and will follow a graduated return with the aim of resuming full training later this week.”

Ireland play Argentina on Friday week in the fourth game of the Nations Championship and the first in this window. As has most often happened in the past when Ringrose has been sidelined, the likeliest solution is that Robbie Henshaw will play at outside centre at the Aviva Stadium.

The aforementioned O’Brien is another option, as are Jamie Osborne and the uncapped Jamie Benson, who played at ‘13’ for Ulster in their loss to the Bulls in Loftus Versfeld before he and the remainder of his provincial teammates in the Irish squad flew home.

Ireland Fixtures

Friday, November 6th

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm.

Saturday, November 14th

Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm.

Saturday, November 21st

Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 4.40pm.