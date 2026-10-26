Rugby

Sharks captain André Esterhuizen ruled out for URC clash against Munster

Prop Phatu Ganyane sustained an elbow injury, while centre Jurenzo Julius will miss out through a hamstring issue

Sharks captain Andre Esterhuizen will not play against Munster. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho
Sharks captain Andre Esterhuizen will not play against Munster. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Mon Oct 26 2026 - 14:551 MIN READ

André Esterhuizen is one of three injured Sharks players who have been ruled out of Saturday’s URC game against Munster at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.30pm), with replacements already in situ with the rest of the squad in Limerick.

Esterhuizen injured his right ankle and was forced off after less than a minute of the Sharks’ bonus-point 36-21 victory over Cardiff at the Arms Park last Friday night. Prop Phatu Ganyane sustained an elbow injury, while centre Jurenzo Julius is also nursing a hamstring problem.

The trio will undergo scans and consult specialists on their return to Durban to determine the severity of their injuries.

The squad has been bolstered by prop Cameron Dawson, winger Litelihle Bester and outside back Suleiman Hartzenberg, who joined the team on Sunday.

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JP Pietersen’s team sit fifth in the URC table on five points, with Munster in ninth on 10 points, and although Clayton McMillan will be without his Ireland squad duo of Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey, he is optimistic that summer signing Will Harrison will be fit to make his debut and likewise Edwin Edogbo for what would be his seasonal reappearance.

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Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
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