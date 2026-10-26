Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong cited for alleged incident against Munster’s Gavin Coombes

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong was cited for an incident against Munster. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Tadhg Furlong has been cited for an alleged incident that occurred in the 37th minute of Saturday’s URC game between Leinster and Munster.

The Leinster prop’s citing follows a complaint by Munster number eight Gavin Coombes during the game that he had been grabbed in his groin area.

A URC statement at 2pm on Monday confirmed that the match citing commission, Peter Ferguson, “has made a complaint about an act of foul play by the Player (Tadhg Furlong No 3) against opponent Gavin Coombes (No 8).

“The Player has been cited under Law 9.27 – A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

“Arrangements for the disciplinary process are currently in progress and will be announced in due course.”