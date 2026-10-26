Connacht look to young guns as they face ‘benchmark’ in Leinster showdown

Connacht are preparing for a “huge game for a whole variety of reasons” when they host Leinster on Friday at Dexcom Stadium in the first of their interprovincial clashes.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster, who is a former Leinster coach, says the visitors are the “benchmark” which ensures a big week for his Connacht players – and not least for the URC table where Leinster are currently three points ahead of Connacht in sixth spot, with Connacht in eighth.

“Obviously it’s our first interpro, and we know from two years ago we didn’t get any return. We did a little better last year, but we didn’t manage to beat Leinster, so we know they’re the benchmark,” Lancaster says.

The last five meetings have gone Leinster’s way, including a comfortable win last season at both the Aviva and the opening of Dexcom Stadium.

“Obviously I know them well, am hugely respectful of the coaching team and the players as well. So yeah, it’s a big, big week for us.”

Both clubs will be missing internationals which will ensure a host of “younger lads” are involved – a great opportunity for the other lads to play in a game of this intensity, he says.

“Obviously, Leinster are missing a lot of internationals, we are missing eight, so to give some younger lads an opportunity to experience an interpro is not a bad thing in my opinion.

“We’re hugely excited about it. We know we’ll need to do our best because they managed to beat us comfortably at the Aviva, and then even on that emotional night for the opening at Dexcom, they did the job on us as well.”

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Lancaster says some of the best games when coaching at Leinster were played during the Six Nations or the November internationals.

“The young lads would come through – they’d be put on the bench and they’d get a start, and this will be no different. So Leinster will be in the same situation – obviously, they’re missing more. But for us, it’s a chance for the lads who’ve been on the fringes and had an opportunity in the last two weeks to get a game.”

Harry West has the all-clear to play. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

No official squad update is available from Connacht, but two players, Shane Jennings and Thomas Connolly, are definitely ruled out following HIA protocols.

However, both Harry West and hooker Dave Heffernan are passed fit, similarly former Leinster players Will Connors and Jerry Cahir, and outhalf Josh Ioane.

Still unavailable are scrumhalf Ben Murphy, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Hugh Gavin.

Lancaster also has been boosted by Connacht’s European display, particularly against the English Premiership side Saracens.

“Saracens was a big game – a European Champions Cup game – we had some of the best English players, and I thought we played with confidence,” he says.

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“Confidence only comes from competence, and improving your skill and getting better every time. I know the challenges that Leinster will bring will be completely different to the ones Zebre brought. And being an interpro changes the dynamic as well.”

And Leinster, he says, are battle-hardened from their first interpro. “We just need to be up to speed from the get-go so we can put our best foot forward and start the game well, which will get the crowd into it.”