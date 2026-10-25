AIL round-up: Terenure take D6W Derby after arm wrestle against St Mary’s

Peter Sylvester was one of the standout players in Terenure's victory over St Mary's on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Back in 2017, PBC Cork beat Glenstal Abbey 11-3 in the Munster Schools Cup final at a sodden, wind-battered Thomond Park to draw level with their rivals CBC on 29 titles.

The Pres team featured Peter Sylvester and Seán French, scorer of all 11 points, as well as prop Brian O’Connor, while Aran Egan and Caolan Dooley were in the Glenstal squad.

All five were in the Terenure team which went to local rivals St Mary’s in similar conditions on Saturday and came away with a 17-12 victory in the D6W Derby. Paul Barr, their coach that day and on Saturday, had a simple prematch message. “I said to them that ‘this is Pres-Christians, all right?’.”

Critically, Terenure led 14-12 after facing the elements. Mary’s prop Michael McCormack finished from close range following Ruairí Shields’s 50-22 before tries by O’Connor and the outstanding Sylvester – Adam La Grue’s grubber and Harrison Brower’s jackal earning the attacking lineouts.

Myles Carey regathered Conor Dean’s restart to set up Aaron O’Sullivan but as conditions worsened Egan’s scrum penalty was the second-half’s only score.

An arm wrestle of key moments, each one celebrated more loudly than the last, was bookended by Will Hickey somehow holding up Shields over the line and Seán Rigney preventing Carey from grounding the ball.

“You come here and you take on a champion side and because they played like a champion side I am very satisfied with the performance and result,” said Barr.

“It’s disappointing to lose the derby at home,” admitted St Mary’s head coach Mark McHugh. “But it’s a long season, a lot of derbies to be played and we know that if we continue to show some of the dog in the fight that we showed today, then we’ll be competitive more often than not.”

With eight points covering the top nine, Old Belvedere are the new leaders above ‘Nure on points difference after a gutsy 11-7 win at home to Clontarf, their first over their rivals in a decade.

Sam Wisniewski kicked two penalties but Dylan Donnellan’s sixth try of the campaign earned ‘Tarf a 7-6 interval lead. Replacement George Hadden’s 61st-minute try proved decisive in another tough, physical game.

UCD showed character aplenty following their 61-15 loss to ‘Tarf with an 18-13 win at home to Cork Constitution. Their young pack went to war, with Dylan McNeice and Dan Barron outstanding, and they were well directed by halfbacks James Sherwin and Paddy Clancy. Charlie Molony and Maxim Aschenbrenner scored tries, while Billy Scannell and Bobby O’Callaghan replied for Con.

A couple of breakaway tries by Matias Jensen and Páidí Farrell earned Old Wesley a 14-7 interval lead at Energia Park before Young Munster’s set-piece buckled and they conceded four yellow cards. Welsey capitalised, Rian Handley and Liam Grover tries sealing Division 1A’s only attacking bonus point.

In their very own microclimate at Ballymacarn Park, Ballynahinch secured their first win of the season by holding off Lansdowne 21-17. In an old-school performance, a 65th-minute try by captain Claytan Milligan increased their lead to 21-5 into a gale before late tries by Daniel Hurley and Juan Beukes earned Lansdowne a bonus point.

Energia AIL results

Men

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 21 Lansdowne 17; Old Belvedere 11 Clontarf 7; Old Wesley 26 Young Munster 7; St Mary’s College 12 Terenure College 17; UCD 18 Cork Con 13.

Division 1B: Instonians 32 Naas 27; Blackrock College 19 City of Armagh 17; Dublin University 29 Nenagh Ormond 7; MU Barnhall 15 Highfield 17; UCC 23 Garryowen 25.

Division 2A: Galwegians 12 Ballymena 17; Dungannon 14 Shannon 9; Queen’s University 7 Greystones 17; UL Bohemian 0 Corinthians 19; Wanderers 29 Cashel 10.

Division 2B North: Banbridge 18 Enniskillen17; Malahide 23 Sligo 10; Navan 13 Ballyclare 8; Rainey 10 Malone 15; Skerries 19 Clogher Valley 24.

Division 2B South: Bruff 19 Dolphin 15; Buccaneers 7 Bective Rangers 59; Clonmel 27 Thomond 10; Midleton 46 Monkstown 7; Old Crescent 26 Enniscorthy 0.

Men’s Junior Cup – Round 1: Boyne 27 Ballinasloe 15; Dromore 54 Creggs 7; Dunmore 14 Omagh Acad 43; Kilfeacle & Dist 47 Suttonians 0; Mallow 17 Wicklow 21; Portadown 29 Bandon 6; Tullamore 19 Lurgan 16; Ballina 14 Clonakilty 48.