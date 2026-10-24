‘We’re always prepared for a physical battle’: Ireland ready for South Africa challenge

WXV: South Africa v Ireland, Athlone Stadium, Cape Town, 2pm Irish time – Live TG4

Opponents singing in the tunnel before kick-off and playing in front of a passionate Cape Town crowd are among the things that make international rugby special for Dorothy Wall, as Ireland prepare for their first women’s Test on South African soil at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

A safari has been among the highlights of her first visit to the Rainbow Nation, but the bottom line is taking home two victories over the Springbok Women to complete this opening WXV Global Series window.

Ireland’s players have found a few favourite coffee spots near their hotel, where curious locals have been asking about their presence.

“Obviously, we come as a group, so people inquire while we’re there, and we tell them about the rugby,” said Wall. “Everyone we talk to says, ‘oh, yeah, we’ll watch that game’ or ‘we’ll go to that game’ but they always finish off with, ‘we won’t be supporting you’.

“They’re obviously a very proud nation. You definitely won’t be swaying them over a flat white in the morning. It’s an amazing country, with a very rich historical background. You have to pay respect to what’s happened here and the culture of the people.”

Ireland’s only previous meeting with South Africa ended in a 37-0 victory at the 2006 World Cup. While video analysis will help Scott Bemand’s side prepare, there is an undeniable excitement about facing an unfamiliar opponent.

One of two changes to the starting line-up following the victory over Japan in Cork three weeks ago, Wall is relishing the occasion.

“Those are the moments that particularly get me up for Tests, like facing the Haka two years ago in WXV1 in Canada against New Zealand, or running out against France last year in the Six Nations with the bands and fireworks, and the way the French crowds turn up,” reflected the 26-year-old.

Dannah O’Brien in action against Japan at the Dexcom Stadium, Galway. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

“The South Africans love to sing, and that’s part of their culture in the tunnel. Those moments make you realise how lucky you are to do what you do, but also how exciting it is to face these women, who are equally impressive and play a different brand [of rugby].

“You still really want to beat them, but you have to soak up those moments, because how many people get to do that?”

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Ireland want to build on successive wins over Japan and Wall expects a formidable physical examination, but she believes her side has the attacking weapons to prevail.

The maul has been a major focus after the USA overturned a 19-point deficit in Tallaght just over a month ago. Discipline will also be crucial, with penalties potentially handing South Africa easy access to Ireland’s 22.

“Their set piece, especially their scrum, is incredibly dominant,” said the Exeter Chiefs secondrow. “They have size, as comes with every South African team. I believe our set piece and lineout are better.

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“Our kicking game, especially with Dannah [O’Brien], is very influential on how we play, and we’re a very fit team. We’re always prepared for a physical battle. If you can’t get yourself up aggressively, with intent and physicality, you probably shouldn’t be a rugby player.

“It’s about how much you engage in a kicking battle to run them around before bringing them to the set piece. Chop tackles and all the obvious things against a heavier side are what we’re going to do.”

SOUTH AFRICA: Jakkie Cilliers; Alichia Arries, Maceala Samboya, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Maria Tshiremba; Byrhandre Dolf, Unam Tose; Sanelisiwe Charlie, Anushka Groenewald, Xoliswa Khuzwayo; Vainah Ubisi, Catha Jacobs; Sizophila Solontsi (capt), Lerato Makua, Aseza Hele.

Replacements: Lindelwa Gwala, Yonela Ngxingolo, Thandile Mazwi, Danelle Lochner, Logan Welman, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Anacadia Minnaar, Mary Zulu.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Eilís Cahill; Jane Clohessy, Dorothy Wall; Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan, Erin King (capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Beth Buttimer, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Kate Jordan, Grace Moore, Jemima Adams Verling, Aoibheann Reilly, Eve Higgins.

Referee: Jess Ling (Aus).