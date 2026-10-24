Terenure and St Mary’s renew rivalry in AIL derby clash

Three games into Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League and no team remains unbeaten, while only Ballynahinch are winless, with six points separating the leaders Clontarf from Old Wesley in ninth.

But no matter the state of the table, any clash between local rivals St Mary’s and Terenure is never less than crucial in Dublin 6W. St Mary’s suffered a late loss to Cork Constitution in Temple Hill two weeks ago and the champions will be eager to return to winning ways.

Mark McHugh promotes Stephen McLoughlin, their ex-Young Munster hooker/flanker, to the backrow with new Australian Michael Icely part of a 5-1 split on the bench. The props switch, with Oisin Michel and Ronan McCormack starting, and Thomas O’Reilly and Andrew Sparrow on the bench.

Terenure are unchanged from the side that staved off an Old Wesley fightback to claim a bonus-point win last time out. All five meetings since St Mary’s returned to 1A have been won by the home side, including last season’s semi-final sell-out.

The grim weather forecast and Leinster-Munster will reduce the crowd but it still should be the day’s biggest. Terenure haven’t won in Templeville Road since 2017.

Old Belvedere, whose early season form was rocked by Lansdowne two weeks ago, welcome Clontarf to Ollie Campbell Park in another Dublin derby with an intense rivalry. As the prolific Rob Russell is training with Munster, James Dillon switches to 15 with Andre Ryan on the wing. Peter O’Beirn is at scrumhalf, in what is believed to be the first instance of a son of a reigning IRFU president, Tony, starting an AIL game during his father’s tenure.

Clontarf are missing a couple of try scorers from their 61-15 win over UCD a fortnight ago in Leinster lock Brian Deeny and centre Daniel Hawkshaw, as well as tight-head Niall Smyth and Alex Soroka. Charlie Ward, Jim Peters and ex-Connacht flanker Oisin McCormack come into the pack, as does Alex O’Grady in midfield.

Old Wesley make two changes, Luke O’Connor at eight and Lachlan Stewart at 10, for Young Munster’s visit to Donnybrook in what was quite a rivalry back in the day. Veteran prop Paul Allen returns for the Cookies, as does Munster lock Evan O’Connell and Canadian scrumhalf Brock Gallagher, with Kelvin Langan shifting to outhalf and Orin Burke on the wing.

UCD host Cork Constitution in the Bowl and start two of last season’s stand-out schools players in the Mary’s Cup – winning hooker Joe Christle and centre Bernard White, while Oisin Spain is in the backrow. Con are strengthened by the return of Munster lock Michael Foy in an otherwise unchanged team which dug deep for that win over Mary’s.

Ballynahinch are boosted by the return of ex-Sevens and Ulster winger Aaron Sexton for the visit of Lansdowne, who bring in prop George Morris, backrowers Matt Healy and Hardus Van Eeden, winger Hubert Gilvarry, and Hugo McLoughlin, who replaces Todd Lawlor as he is rested by Leinster.

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The 1B leaders Naas travel to Shaw’s Bridge to face Instonians, seeking a first AIL victory at the venue after their 54-14 win over Blackrock, while Instonians edged Nenagh Ormond 23-22.

Second-placed Highfield visit MU Barnhall at Parsonstown, Trinity welcome Nenagh Ormond to College Park, Blackrock College host City of Armagh at Stradbrook and UCC seek their first win against Garryowen at the Mardyke.

Energia All-Ireland League (2.30pm unless stated) Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, Ballymacarn Park; Old Belvedere v Clontarf, Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v Young Munster, Energia Park, St Mary’s College v Terenure College, Templeville Road; UCD v Cork Constitution, UCD Bowl.

Men’s 1B: Instonians v Naas, Shaw’s Bridge (2.00pm); Blackrock College v City of Armagh, Stradbrook; Dublin Uni. v Nenagh Ormond, College Park; MU Barnhall v Highfield RFC, Parsonstown; UCC v Garryowen, The Mardyke.

Men’s 2A: Dungannon v Shannon RFC, Stevenson Park; Galwegians v Ballymena, Crowley Park; Queen’s Uni. v Greystones, The Dub; UL Bohemian v Corinthians, UL 4G; Wanderers v Cashel RFC, Merrion Road.

Men’s 2B North: Banbridge v Enniskillen RFC, Rifle Park; Malahide v Sligo, Estuary Road; Navan v Ballyclare RFC, Balreask Old Rainey RFC v Malone, Hatrick Park; Skerries v Clogher Valley, Holmpatrick.

Men’s 2B South: Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park; Buccaneers v Bective Rangers, Dubarry Park; Clonmel v Thomond RFC, Ard Gaoithe; Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park; Old Crescent v Enniscorthy, Takumi Park.

All-Ireland men’s Junior Cup, first round: Ballina v Clonakilty RFC, Heffernan Park; Boyne RFC v Ballinasloe, Shamrock Lodge; Dromore v Creggs, Barban Hill; Dunmore v Omagh Academy, Fairgreen Pitches; Kilfeacle & Dist v Suttonians, Morrissey Park; Mallow RFC v Wicklow, Mallow RFC; Portadown v Bandon RFC, Chambers Park; Tullamore v Lurgan, Spollanstown.