Ireland grind out hard-earned victory over South Africa in Cape Town

Erin King was outstanding despite being in the sinbin in the first half. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

WXV Global Series: South Africa 27 Ireland 40

Ireland ground out a hard-earned victory in their first women’s Test on South African soil, overcoming a spirited Springbok Women side to take a valuable win in the opening match of the WXV Global Series double-header at Athlone Stadium.

Scott Bemand’s side, ranked fifth in the world, eventually pulled clear of their 10th-ranked opponents after a pulsating first half in which both defences struggled to contain the opposition.

Ireland scored six tries overall, with Dannah O’Brien converting five, but South Africa’s five touchdowns ensured the contest remained competitive until the closing stages.

Captain Erin King was outstanding despite spending 10 minutes in the sinbin during the first half, while Ireland’s improved control after the interval proved decisive ahead of next Saturday’s rematch at the same venue, although Bemand and his players will take a close look at their defensive frailties over the coming days.

King made an immediate impact, stealing a lineout and winning two breakdown penalties. Ireland capitalised on the second in the eighth minute, with Robyn O’Connor carrying strongly before Aoife Dalton held off two defenders to score and O’Brien converted.

The tourists threatened again, but King was unable to find Beibhinn Parsons with the killer pass and South Africa took advantage of the reprieve, number eight Aseze Hele exploiting a big gap in the defence to score in the 20th minute.

Ireland’s task became more difficult when King was sinbinned four minutes later after making shoulder to head contact on Unam Tose, who had stooped low to collect the ball.

South Africa immediately exploited their numerical advantage, with props Sanelisiwe Charlie and Xoliswa Khuzwayo helping create the opening for lock Vainah Ubisi to score. Jakkie Cilliers converted to put the hosts 12-7 ahead.

Grace Moore of Ireland and Neve Jones of Ireland celebrate after the match. Photograph: Darren Stewart/SteveHaagSports/Inpho

Yet Ireland responded impressively. Following another high tackle, this time on Parsons, Anna McGann carried before Linda Djougang powered through traffic to score beneath the posts.

O’Brien’s conversion restored Ireland’s lead just as King returned. The Springboks struck back after Ireland conceded two penalties inside their own 22. Byrhandre Dolf was just short of the try line, but quick recycling allowed Maria Tshiremba to score out wide.

However, Ireland regained the advantage before half-time through a determined Jane Clohessy’s first Test try, and O’Brien added the extras for a 21-17 lead. And they flew out of the blocks to start the second half, Parsons racing over after Neve Jones reacted quickly at the ruck to offload – it was the scrumhalf’s final act of her 50th Test appearance, with Aoibheann Reilly replacing her.

Reilly helped maintain Ireland’s momentum, and after the newcomer almost scored, King did so next after taking an offload from replacement Niamh O’Dowd and O’Brien extended the lead further. Reilly subsequently thought she had scored after a break by Brittany Hogan, but the effort was ruled out for a knock-on by the backrow.

King then produced crucial defensive work close to her own line as South Africa threatened, but the hosts crossed again in the 68th minute, shortly after Ireland centre Eve Higgins received a yellow card.

Nevertheless Djougang settled matters six minutes from time, grounding the ball after sustained pressure on the South African line, and O’Brien’s conversion brought Ireland to 40 points and secured a deserved victory before the hosts celebrated a late consolation.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 mins: Dalton try 0-5, O’Brien con 0-7; 20: Hele try 5-7; 27: Ubisi try 10-7, Cilliers con 12-7; 32: Djougang try 12-12, O’Brien con 12-14; 38: Tshiremba try 17-14; 40: Clohessy try 17-19, O’Brien con 17-21; Half-time 17-21; 42: Parsons try 26-17; 52: King try 31-17, O’Brien con 33-17; 68: Makua try 33-22; 74: Djougang try 38-22, O’Brien con 40-22; 79: Arries try 40-27

Ireland: Stacey Flood; Beibhinn Parsons, Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Eilís Cahill; Jane Clohessy, Dorothy Wall; Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan, Erin King (capt), Brittany Hogan. Replacements: Aoibheann Reilly for Jones, Niamh O’Dowd for Cahill (both 46 mins); Grace Moore for Clohessy, Eve Higgins for McGann (both 61); Kate Jordan for Wall, Sadhbh McGrath for Djougang, Beth Buttimer for Jones, Jemima Adams Verling for Hogan (all 76).

South Africa: Jakkie Cilliers; Alichia Arries, Maceala Samboya, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Maria Tshiremba; Byrhandre Dolf, Unam Tose; Sanelisiwe Charlie, Anushka Groenewald, Xoliswa Khuzwayo; Vainah Ubisi, Catha Jacobs; Sizophila Solontsi, Lerato Makua, Aseza Hele. Replacements: Danelle Lochner for Jacobs (47 mins); Logan Welman for Hele (48); Lindelwa Gwala for Yonela Ngxingolo for Charlie, Thandile Mazwi for Groenewald (all 49); Aphiwe Ngwevu for Sizophila Solontsi (67); Mary Zulu for Dolf (79).

Yellow cards: Erin King (Ireland), Eve Higgins (Ireland)

Referee: J Ling (Australia)