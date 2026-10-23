Tries aplenty as Connacht secure bonus-point win over Zebre

URC: Connacht 48 Zebre 27

After the excitement and optimism generated by last week’s Champions Cup win over Saracens, this was more of a mixed bag for Connacht but still a much-needed bonus-point win against the URC’s basement club.

For Stuart Lancaster, there was satisfaction in seeing summer recruits Jerry Cahir and, coming off the bench, Will Connors make their debuts, along with the eight tries his side accumulated.

At the same time, he will be less impressed that his defence coughed up five tries and that the second half was equal on the scoreboard until Dave Heffernan’s last-minute try. Despite the glut of five-pointers in Galway, the province has scored 24 and conceded 23 tries so far this season.

Some satisfaction, too, for Andy Farrell, who named five Connacht players in his Nations Championship squad in midweek. In particular, he would have enjoyed the effective combination play of Ciarán Frawley and Mack Hansen.

The latter looked really sharp in his fourth game back from a lengthy injury absence while, notably, the former took over the kicking duties on the night from Sam Gilbert, and successfully made four of six conversions.

With Sam Prendergast nursing a wrist injury, Frawley is in position to start at outhalf for Ireland against Argentina on Friday week, so it was important for the Skerries man to get those opportunities off the tee.

The home side started where they left off in Europe six days earlier with a slick attacking move in the opening moments, but it was first blood to Zebre through Giacomo Ferrari after Connacht botched a lineout and Allesandro Fusco sniped to within touching distance, with Giacomi Ferrari punishing sluggish defence on the hosts’ own line.

Connacht responded through Finlay Bealham, who found a gap at close range off an effective lineout move, before Frawley converted. Hansen’s midfield break then created the opening for Harry West, with Sean Jansen powering over for the second try.

Cathal Forde finished another slick backline move before Gilbert crossed from a lineout attack, Frawley converting both to establish a commanding 26-5 lead.

Zebre hit back through Jacopo Botturi after a fortunate grubber, but Connacht responded as skipper Cian Prendergast finished a lovely move involving Forde, Hansen and Frawley.

However, the visitors then exposed Connacht out wide, Simone Gesi fending off Finn Treacy to set up Mirko Belloni to score in the corner. Subsequent sloppy handling and kicking from the hosts let Zebre off the hook before half-time.

Connacht's Ciarán Frawley in action against Zebre. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Not surprisingly, Connacht played with greater focus from the restart, but Paul Boyle was held up over the line before Hansen raced back to prevent another score for the visitors.

Replacement hooker Heffernan eventually crossed in the 55th minute, and Frawley’s missed conversion was his last act before coming off. West added Connacht’s seventh try with 13 minutes remaining.

The hosts then switched off, allowing Zebre to cross twice in the final 10 minutes, before Heffernan’s last-gasp second try ended the scoring.

But Lancaster will demand a defensive improvement after a performance that mixed attacking promise with alarming vulnerability with Leinster next up.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 5 mins: Ferraritry 0-5; 9: Bealhamtry 5-5, Frawley con 7-5; 14: Jansen try 12-5; 18: Forde try 17-5, Frawley con 19-5; 23: Gilbert try 24-5, Frawley con 26-5; 28: Botturi try 26-10, Montemauri con 26-12; 31: Prendergast try 31-12, Frawley con 33-12; 33 Belloni try 33-17; 55: Heffernan try 38-17; 67: West try 43-17; 71: Ribaldi try 43-22; 77: Bravin try 43-27; 80: Heffernan try 48-27.

Connacht: S Gilbert; F Treacy, H West, C Forde, M Hansen; C Frawley, C Reilly; J Cahir, E de Buitléar, F Bealham; N Murray, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Jansen. Replacements: J Duggan for Cahir, D Heffernan for de Buitléar, S Illo for Bealham (all 52 mins); W Connors for Jansen (54); D Ryan for Hansen (55); S Naughton for Frawley (57); D O’Connor for D Murray (63); C Blade for O’Reilly (69).

Zebre: M Belloni; T Wade, M Zanon, R Casarin, S Gesi; G Montemauri, A Fusco (capt); S Pelliccioli, T Di Bartolomeo, M Hasa; F Ruffolo, A Ortombina; G Ferrari, J Botturi, D Ruggeri. Replacements: J I Castellano for Hasa (33 mins), Hasa for Castellano (45), BS Bravin for Ferrari (52); M Canali for Botturi, F Pisani for Hasa (both 57); T Dominguez for Fusco (59); G da Re for Montemauri (62); L Sodo Migliori for Wade (63).

Referee: H van Rooyen (South Africa).